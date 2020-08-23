Jim Hightower: Trump's Bass-Ackward Government

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gosh, President Donald Trump has really been busy lately: busy assailing Sen. Kamala Harris as “nasty;” busy choosing a new pandemic adviser, whose only qualification is that he praises Trump on Fox News; and busy dissing and dismantling our post offices.

But, instead of all this Trumpian political stuff, shouldn’t a president be, you know, running the government? Nah ... that bores him. Besides, that’s why he packed his Cabinet with all those corporate lobbyists and ideologues who’ve spent their lives trying to rig our government to serve the moneyed elites. Now, empowered by Trump, these special interests are our government, literally setting and running America’s economic, environmental, labor, health, education, financial and other public policies. And what a job they’re doing — on us!

Check out Andrew Wheeler, who has worked relentlessly over the years as a Washington insider trying to pervert the EPA into the Environmental Polluter’s Agency. Wheeler was a top lobbyist for coal mining giant Murray Energy, constantly fighting rules implemented to make this notoriously foul industry clean up its act. Now, as head of the EPA, the befouler’s lobbyist is making the rules, twisting them to allow Big Coal, Big Oil and other fossil fuel bigs to pour more toxic contaminants into our air and water.