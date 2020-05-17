Jim Hightower: Trump Blasts Into a New Frontier ... for War

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bring on Captain Kirk, Spock and the whole intrepid “Star Trek” cast. And while you’re at it, toss in some “Dr. Strangelove,” for President Donald Trump is on a mission to turn science fiction into official military policy. Or is it the reverse? Either way, he’s casting himself as a cosmic warrior with a heroic vision to turn the spectacular majesty of space into, as he put it, “the world’s new war-fighting domain.” How fantastic is that?

The 73-year-old, who cravenly got his rich daddy to help him dodge actual war during the Vietnam era, is now demanding that the Pentagon, Congress and we taxpayers set up yet another military bureaucracy for sending future youngsters to war. In typical Trumpian fashion, he apparently got this idea from TV and then refined it by consulting his top policy expert: his ego. “You know, I was saying it the other day,” he bloviated in March 2018 to a few hundred Marines that the brass had provided as an audience, “I said, ‘Maybe we need a new force. We’ll call it the Space Force.’ And I was not really serious. And then I said, ‘What a great idea.’”