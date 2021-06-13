Jim Hightower: To Fix the Labor Shortage, Start with the Wage Shortage

In fact, the bosses themselves already have an honest way to get the workers they need without calling in government muscle: Offer fair wages! As the owner of a small chain of restaurants in Atlanta notes, the struggle to find the staff he needs suddenly turned easy when he stopped lowballing wages, going from $8 to $15 an hour. Not only did he get the workers he needed, but also he says, “We started to get a better quality of applicants.” That translated to better service, happier customers and more business.

The real economic factor in play here is not wages; it’s value. If you treat employees as cheap, then that’s what you’ll get. But if you view them as valuable assets, then that’s what they’ll be — and you’ll all be better off.

At a recent congressional hearing on America’s so-called labor shortage that corporate bosses have been wailing about, megabanker Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, offered this insight: “People actually have a lot of money, and they don’t particularly feel like going back to work.”

Uh... Jamie... a lot of money? Most people are living paycheck to paycheck, and since COVID-19 hit, millions of Americans have lost their jobs, savings and even homes. So, they’re not exactly lollygagging around the house, counting their cash.