Jim Hightower: There's Rich, Ugly Rich and Jeff Bezos

When I was just a tyke, cowboy television actors were marketed as role models and heroes for little backyard cowpokes like me, and we could send off a cereal box top to get a certificate making us “Pals of the Saddle” or some-such with Roy Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy or other “heroes.”

Cute for a 4-year-old. Less so for 57-year-old Jeff “Space Boy” Bezos.

Yet there he was in July — the gabillionaire profiteer, labor exploiter and tax scofflaw who heads the Amazon online retail syndicate — all dressed up and playacting as a heroic conqueror of space. Marketed as some combination of the Wright brothers’ innovation and the Apollo 11 moon landing, Little Jeff’s trip on his private Blue Origin rocket ship was essentially a very expensive, high-tech carnival ride. The whole thing took only 11 minutes, barely got into suborbital space, achieved no scientific purpose and did zero to enhance American prestige in the world.

As for personal genius or heroics, Bezos didn’t invent or build the spacecraft, didn’t have any role in flying it (the trip up and down was fully automated) and didn’t face any cosmic unknowns (he didn’t even have to wear a spacesuit). All he really did was buy the spacecraft — a cheap bauble for the world’s richest man.