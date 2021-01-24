Jim Hightower: The Problem With Plastic ... Is Plastic

Plastic. For roughly 4,499,999,900 years since our planet was formed, plastic was not a presence on Earth, much less a problem. But in the last few decades, this manmade petroleum polymer has become a dominant element in nature. We now live on Planet Plastic, and it’s definitely a problem. Billions of tons of waste from everyday products made of these chemical contaminants are strewn literally everywhere — on the highest mountaintops to the deepest sea beds, in dense tropical jungles and all across barren deserts. It’s estimated, for example, that in less than 30 years, the gross volume of plastic in our oceans will outnumbers fish! From ubiquitous carry-out bags to shower curtains to almost-invisible microplastics, the vast tonnage of this trash increases every minute and has an afterlife lasting centuries, wreaking havoc on ecosystems; destroying species; and infusing our water, air, soil, food ... and us. Consider just three products trashing our Earthly nest: