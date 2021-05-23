Jim Hightower: The Plutocrats Cry. People Cheer

But wait. Didn’t former President Trump and the GOP Congress slash the corporate share of our nation’s upkeep nearly in half just four years ago, from 35% to 21%, shifting the burden to the middle class and poor? Yes. And didn’t they promise that those cuts would create millions of new jobs and raise the incomes of the working class? Yes, again. Yet corporations got richer and working stiffs got shafted.

Still, here they come again, howling that raising corporate taxes would crash the stock market. Well, on the day Biden announced his plan, stock prices did fall ... by less than 1%. The next day, they bounced right back, and they’re still booming.

Moreover, those are crocodile tears the rich are shedding, for they know that — as Biden himself makes clear — his proposed uptick in their tax share “is not going to affect their standard of living at all, not a little tiny bit.” They’ll still have their two or three big houses, private jets and yachts. But with them paying just a bit more toward the Common Good, our country will be able to reinvest in society’s physical and human infrastructure, making America stronger and fairer for all.

That’s why there are broad and deep public majorities — even among Republicans — supporting Biden’s infrastructure plan and an increase in corporate taxes to pay for it. For more information, go to AmericansForTaxFairness.org.

Populist author, public speaker and radio commentator Jim Hightower writes “The Hightower Lowdown,” a monthly newsletter chronicling the ongoing fights by America’s ordinary people against rule by plutocratic elites. Sign up at HightowerLowdown.org.

