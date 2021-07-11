Jim Hightower: The Odd Virus Attacking Republican Governors

So, by gollies, Greg is taking action! On our dime, of course. His big plan? Build a wall! Yes, obviously demented by an advanced case of Gubernatorious Imbecilious, the extent of Abbott’s creativity is an insane repeat of Donnie Trump’s failed boondoggle of a border wall. To fund his goofy political gambit, the governor has expropriated $250 million from the state’s meager budget to “secure our border.” Apparently, no one has told the governor that $250 million would build less than 10 miles of wall on our 1,200-mile border with Mexico ... and won’t keep anyone from crossing.

But failure seems to be built into Abbott’s DNA. He oversees a state power grid so feeble that it failed in February, killing more than 150 Texans; he has left 5 million of our people without health coverage, more than any other state; and he presides over a crumbling state infrastructure network that can’t score better than a D grade.

Did I mention that Abbott wants to run for president? Not of the Insane Governors Club, but of America! Seriously.

It’s one thing to strive for herd immunity to defeat a coronavirus, but in politics, the herd instinct can send a whole species over a cliff.