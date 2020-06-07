Jim Hightower: The militarization of 'Officer Friendly'

Corporate arms peddlers, of course, have leapt into direct sales, holding field demonstrations and trade shows to titillate the fancy of police chiefs and other officials. Genasys, for example, makes the long-range sound cannons that are used on protestors, literally blasting away demonstrators with ear-shattering pain. Also, such tear gas makers as CTS are having a field day supplying and resupplying police agencies. Then there’s Axon’s electrocution guns (which can stop hearts), now on the hip of nearly everyone with a badge.

Militarization is a dangerous and ultimately deadly perversion of the honorable purpose of policing — and it is out of control. Most of our states have received suppressors, or silencers to use in surreptitious raids. A sheriff in a North Dakota rural county with only 11,000 people told a New York Times reporter that he saw no need for silencers. When it was pointed out that his department had 40 of them, he was baffled, saying: “I don’t recall approving them.”