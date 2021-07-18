Jim Hightower: The Grand Larceny of Bank(er) Robbery and Executive Mediocrity

Are they geniuses, superproducers or what? What. All three of their corporations ended 2020 with big financial losses and declining value, so how can such mediocrity produce such lavish rewards? Simple — rig the pay machine.

Today’s corporate system of setting compensation for top executives is a flimflam disguised as a model of management rectitude. On its face, the system ties the chief’s pay to the success of the business. “Pay for performance,” it’s called — the CEO does well if the company does well. Good theory!

But their trick is in narrowly defining “doing well” to exclude doing good — i.e., treating workers, consumers, the environment, et al. fairly. Thus, rewarding the Big Boss is rooted in nothing more substantial or productive than the sterile ethics of monetary selfishness.

Even implementing that shriveled ethical standard is a scam at most major corporations, because the standard of financial performance that the chief must meet to quality for a huge payday is set by each corporation’s board of directors. Guess who they are? Commonly, board members are the CEO’s hand-picked brothers-in-law, golfing buddies, and corporate cronies. So, they set the bar for winning multimillion-dollar executive paychecks so low that a sack of concrete could jump over it.

Well, insist these flimflammers, it’s the corporate shareholders who are the ultimate stopgap against CEO greed. These “owners” can just vote “no” on any executive pay they consider excessive. Nice try, but even “shareholder democracy” is rigged — corporate rules decree that votes by shareholders are merely “advisory,” meaning top executives can simply ignore them, grab the money and run. The system is fixed ... and we need to break it!

Populist author, public speaker and radio commentator Jim Hightower writes “The Hightower Lowdown,” a monthly newsletter chronicling the ongoing fights by America’s ordinary people against rule by plutocratic elites. Sign up at HightowerLowdown.org.

