Jim Hightower: The GOP's Grotesque Plan to Cope With COVID-19

Finally, the relentless death toll forced Abbott the Absent to enact a stay-at-home mandate ... but he even bungled that by declaring it was not a stay-at-home order! Instead, he called its provisions “Essential Services and Activities Protocols.”

Then he got really strange. After banning local officials from requiring mask wearing in public, he playfully hinted that he’d hidden a trick door in that executive order allowing locals to take action — IF they could divine the riddle. The trick was that while mayors and others could not require face masks in public, they could require stores, bars offices, factories and other businesses to require masks.

Isn’t that fun?! Playing pandemic word games with people’s lives. Critics who say Republican leaders have no sense of humor haven’t met Greg Abbott.

Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the disease is presently raging anew in the South and southwest; in rural counties; and among young people who previously felt immune. Despite wishful thinking by corporate-serving public officials, their rush to “open the economy” has led to more infections, deaths, and loss of both jobs and health care among workaday families.

So, gosh, what to do now? Of course! Let’s take away the health care coverage of some 23 million Americans!