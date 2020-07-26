Jim Hightower: The Exceptional Greed of Health Care Executives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sometimes I don’t know whether to weep uncontrollably, laugh hysterically or just throw up.

I recently did all three when I came across yet another outbreak of sickening greed pouring out of America’s corporate executive suites during today’s raging health crisis. What made this one especially nauseating was that the perpetrators are honchos of major health care corporations!

Leading this greed brigade is Larry Merlo, CEO of our country’s largest drugstore chain, CVS. While much of our economy has been shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, this billion-dollar giant has customers surging in to get everything from medications to masks. Yet, in this time of great need, the boss and the board of CVS have blithely presided over scenes of chaos in many of their stores, which have been so severely understaffed that they pose a danger to public health.