Jim Hightower: The Dow Jones v. the Doug Jones

Wow, how about that Dow?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, I mean, Wall Street’s up-to-the-minute report on whether corporate stock prices are going up, down or sideways. It’s the one economic indicator that our nation’s media and political establishment watch religiously, claiming it tells them how our national economy is performing.

Recently, the stock market has been zooming up, up and away. So, like ancient priests watching burbling, hissing volcanoes to determine if the gods are pleased or angry, the believers in the infallibility of the Dow are hailing today’s economy as boom times! No need for another big round of pandemic relief payments or any other urgent actions by government, exclaim the Trumpeteers, because — Boom, Boom, Boom, look at that Dow! — shareholder wealth is pouring down on us like manna from heaven.

Us? Most Americans are asking: A boom for whom?

America’s real economy is in shambles. Joblessness is still above 10%, with a tsunami of new firings coming as airlines, retail chains, the restaurant industry, state and local governments, Main Street businesses and so many more are collapsing right in front of us. A wave of home evictions also looms, as masses of people have no money for rent and are being kicked out by landlords to go ... where?