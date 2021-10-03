Jim Hightower: Sanity Is Rising

Sometimes real life catches up with unreal politics, and the good news is that this is happening at last for universal child care. In many — if not most — families, mothers still have primary responsibility for the care of children, and yet, whether out of preference, economic necessity or both, 57% of women are now in the workforce, including 75% of America’s 9 million single moms. Recently, the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically cut the availability of child care while also heightening the urgency of getting it. So, as they strive to manage both job and family responsibilities (often doing work that is both essential to our country and poorly paid), women today want, deserve and insist that our rich economic system honor and support their contributions to the common good. Secondly, there’s been an equally profound, tectonic shift in political attitudes, leaving the GOP hardcore isolated in a Nixon-Reaganish time warp. Consider their knee-jerk reliance on the bugaboo of big government!