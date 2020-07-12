Jim Hightower: Sacrificing People to Corporate Profit

So, while millions of workaday families have lost jobs, income and their future financial security, corporate bosses and billionaires are surreptitiously building new channels into the system for looting an even greater share of America’s wealth. It’s the corporate version of the old political adage “Never let a big crisis go to waste.”

As directed by their big-business funders, top Republican officeholders across the country have been defying public health experts in past weeks to rush America’s workers back to their jobs. But — oops! — the microscopic COVID-19 turns out to be stronger than Trump, the governors and all the CEOs combined, so their impetuous back-to-work commands have caused the crisis to surge again, hospitalizing and killing thousands more Americans.

What to do now? Why, of course, get Congress to protect them! Uh ... not workers and customers but corporate profits. Thus, the White House, such congressional sleazes as Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and the whole army of Gucci-wearing corporate lobbyists are pushing furiously to pass a law decreeing that corporations cannot be held liable for their profit-driven actions and negligence that sicken and kill untold numbers of Americans.