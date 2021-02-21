Jim Hightower: Rural Does Not Equal Red

Pointing at GOP uglies is not a helping hand, and — let’s be blunt — much of the rural electorate now writes off Democrats as aloof Washington-based elites who look down on them and simply don’t give a damn about “out there.” Even the party’s good, responsive candidates and organizers in rural areas are finding it a hard row to hoe to convince farmers, workers, local businesses and other natural allies in the hinterlands that Dems are on their side. After all ... the party of the New Deal has not really been there for them in years.

In 2009, for example, it looked for one brief moment like then-President Barack Obama might stand up and finally bust the beef and pork trusts that openly rip off family farmers and ranchers. Thousands of abused producers testified at field hearings; a real ag reformer was appointed to go after the corporate profiteers; excitement spread across farm country ... and then nothing. Meat monopolists such as Tyson, Smithfield and JBS shrieked at the White House and the Democratic-controlled Congress, so all of that grassroots testimony was shelved; the reformer resigned in disgust and protest; and the monopolists are now bigger than ever.