Jim Hightower: Rich Whites Trying to Suppress Native Americans. Again

It’s tough being rich. For one thing, you have to be on constant alert to keep commoners from encroaching on your turf and disturbing your lifestyle, tranquility and ... well, sense of proper social order.

So, surely, everyone can appreciate the angst of the swells who summer in the Hamptons, an ultra-tony seaside enclave of New York City’s old-wealth families and Wall Street elites. Located on the far-eastern tip of Long Island, for generations, they’ve effectively used local ordinances to keep us riffraff from entering their exclusive communities. But now, to their shock and dismay, they find their fortresses of privilege besieged by — believe it or not — American Indians!

Marauding tribes from afar? No, they’re local people, some 1,600 members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation who live on and around their tribe’s small reservation that has also been on this tip of Long Island for generations. In fact, it’s the fabulously rich white residents who are the invaders, for their Anglo predecessors first moved onto (and began taking over) Shinnecock lands in 1640. Today, the Indigenous people struggle with poverty or near poverty, gazing across a small bay at the perfectly manicured lawns of the huge summer mansions of their Gatsby-esque invaders.