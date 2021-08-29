Jim Hightower: Repair Your Own Products? Corporations Say No!

But after several thousand years of such freedom and inventiveness, suddenly there are legal clauses being tucked in dense purchase agreements saying that today’s owners of products MUST NOT even peek, much less poke, inside the inner workings of the devices that are supposedly ours. Makers of anything with a computer chip in it (everything from your car to your toothbrush) have been especially vehement about this, rewriting human nature by outlawing our right to repair things we own. Yes, they assert, you own the thing, but we own the intangible ideas that make it work, so if the product malfunctions, then you must return it to us — and pay us a premium — to repair it. Plus, they prattle, you could hurt yourself trying to do it yourself, so trust us.