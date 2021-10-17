Jim Hightower: Pantry Power

The goods here are free, though many people contribute what money and volunteer efforts they can. Miss Nikki and crew are also supershoppers for the cause, clipping coupons, searching for sales, arranging food donations, negotiating with store managers for wholesale prices and generally producing a lot with a little.

Which raises another fact that establishment forces don’t want us thinking about: The very idea of having and joining unions is popular and widely considered essential to help counter the corporate greed ravaging America. Moreover, as is happening in the Golden Triangle, local people will actively support local labor struggles. Small businesses in particular are more often than not willing to help out underdogs in a fight, which they’ve done with USW’s pantry. Why? Because (1) these businesses are small, too, often getting run over by big conglomerates, out-of-state banks and chains; (2) they personally know — and might even be kin to — Miss Nikki, “Hoot,” “Pup” and other union leaders and members (note: nicknames are popular in the Triangle); and (3) those 650 union families are a core part of their customer base — while Darren Woods definitely is not.