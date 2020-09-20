Jim Hightower: Pandemic in the Plants

Earlier this month, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration stepped up and issued fines to two of the largest meatpacking plants in the U.S., citing them for creating “recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees” and finding that the mega-rich giants “did not develop or implement timely and effective measures to mitigate exposures” to the coronavirus.

Finally, something will be done about the unsafe conditions in meatpacking plants, right? Well ... no. Both JBS and Smithfield have said the fines are “without merit” and will be contested.

OSHA must have issued massive fines if multibillion-dollar companies are opting to fight them. Well ... again, no. Smithfield, a $14 billion conglomerate, and JBS, a $51.7 billion global powerhouse, have been fined a combined total of — get this — $29,000. “These tiny fines are nothing to (meat plant owners),” said Kim Cordova, president of the UFCW Local 7. “They give an incentive to make these workers work faster and harder in the most unsafe working conditions imaginable.”

What we face here is not just standard corporate minginess but an evil mentality that reduces workers to inferior, disposable beings: It dehumanizes not only the workplace but workers themselves. It’s bad enough that some elites have always held such beliefs but far worse that, in the case of the meat industry, this lethal dehumanization is now accepted as the guiding ethic of both corporate and governmental policy.

Populist author, public speaker and radio commentator Jim Hightower writes “The Hightower Lowdown,” a monthly newsletter chronicling the ongoing fights by America’s ordinary people against rule by plutocratic elites. Sign up at HightowerLowdown.org.

