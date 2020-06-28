Jim Hightower: Moving Forward During the COVID Crisis

America’s inequality crisis, now made much more pressing and painful by the fiasco of our aloof “leaders” mishandling the coronavirus pandemic, cannot be met by small-ball political tinkering and legalistic tweaks to failed systems. The point is that whatever Joe Biden and his old-guard contingent do or fail to do, this is no time for progressives to back off; it’s time to become even more aggressively progressive, insisting on our popular agenda of real change.

Let’s start with our proven winners. While Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the other Democratic presidential contenders who offered bold democratic ideas didn’t win, their ideas clearly did. Populist proposals entirely dominated the election debate, and, as polls and the vote on ballot questions show, they’re now mainstream with majority backing, including surprising Republican support: a wealth tax; green jobs and infrastructure; forgiveness of student debt; broadband equality for rural areas and poor neighborhoods; Medicare for All; universal basic income, etc. Such popular programs stand as a ready-made New Deal/Fair Deal action agenda for America’s workaday majority. The time is right; the need is obvious; and the people are ready to enact it ... and put it to work.