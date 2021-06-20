Jim Hightower: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and You: Which One Pays Taxes

Imagine how impressed MLK Jr. would’ve been by Jeff’s commitment of his enormous wealth and potential to such a ... well, such a flighty dream. For his part, the gabillionaire predicts that the experience of his space-capade will make him a new man: “It changes your relationship ... with humanity,” he says of space travel.

Good, for his relationship heretofore has been one of inhumane worker exploitation, systemic tax cheating, and monopoly profiteering. So, go forth, Amazon-man — and please come back a better human.

The most thought-provoking bumper sticker I’ve seen recently says: “The system is fixed. We must break it.”

This thought came into vivid focus recently when a news report by ProPublica revealed that a nest of preening multibillionaires — led by the likes of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Michael Bloomberg — have been playing America’s rigged tax system to dodge paying their share of upkeep for the society that so lavishly enriches them. In a leak of actual IRS tax data, the 25 richest Americans were exposed for using tax tricks and loopholes created by their lobbyists, accountants, lawyers and lawmakers to pay barely 3% of their enormous riches to our public treasury — while ordinary working people shell out about 24% of their meager income.