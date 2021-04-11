Jim Hightower: Is America Big Enough to Go Big Again?

An old political truism expresses that often-frustrating challenge of making big change: “Where there’s a will, there are 1,000 won’ts.”

And, oh, what a hurricane of won’ts swirled out of Washington’s power centers in March to pummel Joe Biden! Corporate lobbyists and their congressional hirelings howled and blustered at him for declaring that he would seek a tax increase on corporations to pay for the essential, overdue job of repairing and expanding our nation’s antiquated, dilapidated and wholly inadequate infrastructure. Biden wants to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from its present 21%. Blowhard Mitch McConnell, the GOP’s Senate leader, practically blew a gasket, wailing that poor corporate America should not be singled out to bear this “burden.”

But wait — didn’t Mitch single out the corporate giants in 2017 to receive a windfall in their tax rate, lowering it from 35%? Yes, and they pocketed hundreds of billions of dollars from that giveaway. So, nudging them up to 28% is hardly punishment, for they still come out way ahead of the rates that regular people pay.