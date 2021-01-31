Jim Hightower: Hey, Joe, Be a Democrat!

Excuse me, but if ignorance is bliss, these champions of the corporate-run status quo must be ecstatic. I was out there in the thick of last year’s election, and it definitely was not establishmentarians who saved our nation from Trump II. While party insiders insisted that Biden be the Democratic candidate, they didn’t have the voter credibility or the outreach to elect him. Big donors and powerful lawmakers are talkers — they don’t go door to door, send millions of personal text messages or volunteer to organize mass rallies.

Indeed, rather than working with insurgent grassroots activists, the old guard that controls the party apparatus largely got in the way of success, arrogantly refusing to back progressive nominees and deflating the morale of volunteer activists. And while Biden’s muted “I’m not Trump” campaign was calming to moderates, it stamped out any spark of enthusiasm that most voters might have had if he’d been a more robust champion of people’s needs. The ones who carried Biden into the Oval Office, despite his 50-year career of political meekness, were the grassroots organizers and volunteers from unions, activist people of color, women’s networks, youth groups and so many other rebels against the corporate order that the Democratic powers now demand we preserve.

Biden’s presidential legacy — and the Democratic future — are dependent on his breaking with Washington insiders and aligning with insurgent progressive activists who would reconnect the party to its anti-establishment roots and make it an FDRish Party of the People again.

Populist author, public speaker and radio commentator Jim Hightower writes “The Hightower Lowdown,” a monthly newsletter chronicling the ongoing fights by America’s ordinary people against rule by plutocratic elites. Sign up at HightowerLowdown.org.

