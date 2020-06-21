Jim Hightower: COVID-19 Is Prompting a Societywide Recalculation

The concept of dependency has also been liberated from the right-wing canard that diabolical government programs victimize participants, hooking them on “free things” and stealing their self-reliance and moral strength. Instead, the contagion has revealed that we’re a species of completely interdependent beings — all of us dependent on a collectivist ethos that at the very least (1) strives to keep everyone whom each of us might encounter disease-free and (2) recognizes that, on any given day, the most valuable people in society are not haughty CEOs or billionaire Wall Street financiers but low-paid grocery clerks, EMS responders, food bank staffers, home health aides, delivery workers, immigrant laborers and others on society’s front lines. When you can’t breathe or you run out of food for your family, you don’t call your broker.

And consider the meaning of big, as in “big government.” Practically overnight, it has been elevated from the contemptuous corporate connotation of an oozing bureaucratic blob to a meritorious adjective signifying “big enough to do the job at hand.” Yes, governments at all levels frequently do grow too big, too intrusive and abusive. This spring, though, we found out what too small looks like. Constant cutbacks in public resources; the rigid, small-minded mentality; and the corporate establishment’s determination to keep the status quo have needlessly boxed us into this full-blown coronavirus catastrophe. Those same forces of policy meekness are already pulling back on Washington’s inadequate initial steps to stem the people’s economic and health crises — even though the clear and present need is to think bigger, be bolder and do more.

Populist author, public speaker and radio commentator Jim Hightower writes “The Hightower Lowdown,” a monthly newsletter chronicling the ongoing fights by America’s ordinary people against rule by plutocratic elites. Sign up at HightowerLowdown.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0