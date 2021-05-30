Jim Hightower: Bigots and Jolly Bankers

You’d think this ridiculous racial bigotry would be laughed out of court, but the case has gone to a hyperpartisan, right-wing judge who has backed such Republican legal ploys in the past. So, yippity-yi-yo, off to another right-wing rodeo we go!

Woody Guthrie had a lot to say about the greed of fat-cat bankers who make crop loans at usurious interest rates to hardscrabble farmers and then foreclose on them when they can’t pay off the loans, leaving thousands of farm families homeless. Woody mocked them with a sarcastic anthem to their bottomless avarice, singing, “I’m a jolly banker/ jolly banker am I.” He also penned a stinging verse in another song about their thievery: “Some’ll rob with a six-gun/ And some with a fountain pen.”

But even this populist poet of the people would be astonished by the shameless grabbiness of today’s group of powerful agribusiness lenders. At issue is President Biden’s administration’s excellent effort to provide some amends — at long last — after decades of systemic, scandalous discrimination by bankers against Black and other minority farmers. It is moving to pay off the onerous level of long-term bank debt that has shackled these good farmers and thus give them a fair shot at getting ahead.