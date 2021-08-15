Jim Hightower: A Phoenix Rises!

I live in a city with a hedge-fund-driven, corporate-run daily newspaper (Gannett Co. owns the Austin American-Statesman), and in my travels I’ve read dozens of similar outlets and talked to their readers. It’s always the same story: Money managers have reduced most local newspapers to mere remnants of real journalism. They have slashed reporting staff and outsourced even the editing, layout, printing and other basic production work to remote, centralized hubs. Thus, most of the flavor and timeliness of the “local” paper is lost, replaced by chopped-up national material, two-day-old sports stories, product promotions and other filler.

One especially revealing measure of hedge-fund journalism’s commitment to its dual responsibility of informing the public and inspiring civic action is their failure to report on themselves. Their takeovers are done in the dark. BANG! Suddenly your local news is controlled by distant profit-seekers who’ve never been to your town. What deal was struck? By whom? At what price? To whom do they answer? What say will you have in their coverage? These are basic questions that any investigative reporter worth their salt would ask of any transaction of such consequence to the community. But local reporters, mayors, community groups, et al., are not even given the names of — much less access to — the financial chieftains who secretly directed the buyout, control operations and pocket the profits. The most taboo topic in corporate journalism is corporate ownership.