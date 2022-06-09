Inside Politics: Your Idaho summer reading list

Last month, Rep. Ned Burns penned a column bemoaning the efforts being undertaken to ban books in Idaho schools and libraries. I couldn’t agree more. Books are for reading, not banning. In that spirit, I thought I’d offer up an Idaho summer reading list that will offer Idahoans of all political persuasions some enjoyment. I’ll admit this is an ambitious list, but feel free to pick and choose. After all, summer reading lists are supposed to be fun.

‘Big Trouble’ (By J. Anthony Lukas): About a century before O.J. Simpson came around, America’s “Trial of the Century” took place in Boise, Idaho in 1907 for the murder of former Idaho Governor Frank Steunenberg – allegedly at the behest of union chief William “Big Bill” Haywood. If Gov. Steunenberg isn’t familiar to you, just look across the street from the Idaho Capitol steps and you’ll see a big old statute of him. One thing this book taught me: do NOT mess around with Idaho’s mining unions. The trial featured famed defense attorney Clarence Darrow on one side, and legendary Idaho U.S. Senator William Borah on the prosecution side. I won’t tell you who wins, but the verdict is perhaps the least exciting part of the story. If you value Idaho history and the people who made this state, you have to read this book.

‘Theodore Rex’ (By Edmund Morris): Among the many big names who passed through Idaho during the time of the Steunenberg murder investigation and trial was none other than President Theodore Roosevelt. In addition to being my favorite President of all time, he is also the subject of a three-volume trilogy that tracks him from birth, to presidency, to South American explorer, to death. I understand you may not have time to read all three volumes, so I’d suggest the middle one – Theodore Rex – which chronicles his time in office after the assassination of President McKinley in Buffalo, NY. While not dealt with in the book, Idaho has a literal blood connection to the Roosevelts. According to her diaries, Alice Roosevelt – Teddy’s oldest daughter – had a daughter with the “Lion of Idaho” William Borah.

‘The Blacker the Berry’ (By Wallace Thurman): It is noteworthy that Idaho actually made a contribution to the Harlem Renaissance with Wallace Thurman’s fictional account of a young black woman from Idaho who travels to New York City seeking work, adventure and, of course, love. The opening scene of the book takes place at a graduation ceremony at Boise High School and ends up in Harlem by way of Los Angeles. The Blacker the Berry is significant in the Harlem Renaissance canon in that is explores the complexities of darker and lighter skinned African-Americans and the discrimination the former experiences from the latter. If you’re a book banner, this may be out of your comfort zone, but The Blacker the Berry is a notable, and unexpected, part of Idaho history.

‘The Natural’ (By Bernard Malamud): What would summer be without a baseball book? Especially one with (sort of) an Idaho connection. I would recommend this as a “double feature.” Read the book, then watch the movie. It’s amazing how much Robert Redford resurrects the reputation of Roy Hobbs in the film, because the wunderkind baseball player is a sketchy character in the book. If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll recall that Hobbs – a bright-eyed baseball player from some small Midwestern town – starts off his career as a pitcher. Famously, he gets off a train and strikes out baseball’s biggest star (The “Whammer” – based on Babe Ruth) outside a carnival in three pitches. Baseball historians believe this aspect of Redford’s character is based, at least in part, on the “Big Train,” Walter Johnson. Like Hobbs, Johnson came from a small town in the Midwest (Humboldt, KS) and first made waves as a semi-pro pitcher in – wait for it – Idaho. Before going on to win 417 games in the Major Leagues, Johnson cut his teeth on the pitching mound in the Idaho State Baseball League for the Weiser Kids. So, when you’re reading/watching The Natural, imagine Roy Hobbs modeling his pitching motion after “Idaho’s own” Walter Johnson.

This summer, let’s take the time to enjoy books rather than banning them. You never know what you might learn, and enjoy.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

