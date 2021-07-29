Inside Politics: You’re Not Being Silenced, So Shut Up About it

Among my post-Pandemic goals is to visit every Major League Baseball Park by the end of the 2021 season. I was in Seattle last weekend for a Mariners game when a message came over the PA in between innings. The announcement said the team would not tolerate harassment of fans of any kind based on the person’s gender, color, religion, etc. Violators would be subject to ejection and/or other “punishment.” I chuckled when I heard it because I knew how triggered some people in the crowd would be. Ultimately, however, I was the one who became triggered because it reminded me of a pet peeve of mine: people complaining about their First Amendment rights being silenced. My chuckle turned into an eye-roll because of a simple fact:
Your First Amendment rights are fully intact, so shut up about it.
As a retired attorney you can imagine my frustration. Let’s review. The First Amendment reads:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
In other words, the government can’t do much to stop you from saying what you want to say, where you want to say it, and with whomever you want to say it with. There are limitations of course. As Justice Oliver W. Holmes articulated in Schenck v. United States, “The most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theatre and causing a panic.” Beyond that, you’re free to say or express pretty much whatever you want and the government can’t touch you.
Private businesses are a different story.
My eyes started rolling on this issue back in 2011. You may remember the NFL cancelled its contract with Hank Williams, Jr. – the guy who sang the Monday Night Football Song – after he compared President Obama to Hitler. Right-Wing Party members (the Republican Party was in decline by that time) all over the country howled about the First Amendment.
It doesn’t apply. The NFL can fire whoever it wants.
More recently, Democrats have been talking about the First Amendment with regards to NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.
It doesn’t apply. If the Dallas Cowboys want to cut Dak Prescott for kneeling, they can.
Even more recently, Right-Wing Party members all over the country are whining about their First Amendment Rights when social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram take down the accounts of insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists and Anti-Capitalists.
It doesn’t apply. Facebook can ban whoever it wants.
If you read the First Amendment, you will notice its protections apply to the “Congress.” In other words, the government. If you want to stand on a sidewalk and peacefully protest whatever you want to protest, you’re fine. Once you step foot on my front lawn, that’s a different story. The First Amendment does not extend to private businesses or private property. As a Pro-Capitalist, I’m all for that. If Facebook wants to kick me off the platform because I’m a Bills Fan, they are well within their right to do so. If Twitter wants to ban accounts for anyone named “Trevor,” they can. The First Amendment protects you, me and everyone else from the government. It does not protect Bills fans or “Trevor’s” from private businesses.
Most of the “First Amendment” issues you complain about have nothing to do with the Constitution and everything to do about business. When the NFL fired Hank Williams, Jr. (twice) it was making a business decision. Players who choose to kneel during the National Anthem? Business. They are betting their team will not cut them, even though the team has every right to do so. If cutting a player for that reason runs afoul of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, the issue is not a constitutional one. It’s contractual – a.k.a. business.
Finally, if you are being “cancelled” from social media, don’t come crying to me about the First Amendment. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are private businesses who can ban you for whatever reason they want. If kicking you off their platforms is good for business, then see you later.
I have always been a fierce defender of the First Amendment and always will be. The difference between me and so many other Americans is that I’ve actually read it. If the government tries to shut you down in violation of your First Amendment rights, I will be the first to defend you. If a private business does the same? Just shut up.
It’s my First Amendment right to tell you that.