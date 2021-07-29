Inside Politics: You’re Not Being Silenced, So Shut Up About it

Among my post-Pandemic goals is to visit every Major League Baseball Park by the end of the 2021 season. I was in Seattle last weekend for a Mariners game when a message came over the PA in between innings. The announcement said the team would not tolerate harassment of fans of any kind based on the person’s gender, color, religion, etc. Violators would be subject to ejection and/or other “punishment.” I chuckled when I heard it because I knew how triggered some people in the crowd would be. Ultimately, however, I was the one who became triggered because it reminded me of a pet peeve of mine: people complaining about their First Amendment rights being silenced. My chuckle turned into an eye-roll because of a simple fact:

Your First Amendment rights are fully intact, so shut up about it.

As a retired attorney you can imagine my frustration. Let’s review. The First Amendment reads:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”