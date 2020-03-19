Inside Politics: 2020: Working Together by Staying Apart

The most important thing everyone should focus on is staying safe and healthy. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises that social isolation and good hygiene are the best way to combat the spread of the virus. This means avoiding large group gatherings, coughing or sneezing into your arm, washing your hands frequently, and not touching your face. It’s also important to safeguard our communities right now. The best way to do that is to stay home when you’re sick. Removing the virus from public spaces is the most effective way to prevent its spread. Finally, let us mirror the sentiment of Governor Little: there will be no shortage of food or supplies, and the water supply is clean and drinkable. Make sure when you’re purchasing food and supplies, you’re also leaving some for the more vulnerable members of your community.