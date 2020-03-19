Inside Politics: 2020: Working Together by Staying Apart

This past week, Idaho saw its first cases of COVID-19, better known as coronavirus, after weeks of seeing cases appear rapidly all over the country. While the reality is that we most likely have had COVID-19 in Idaho for a while, the state has just begun testing due to an initial lack of kits and delays in identifying potential patients. Once the first case was confirmed in Blaine County, we knew we’d no longer have the luxury of thinking this wouldn’t affect us. We must act now to work together in our communities to fight this virus responsibly by practicing social distancing. As lawmakers, we must pass legislation that will help Idahoans stay safe and healthy.
It is very disappointing to see our Republican colleagues continue to push harmful legislation that will take money away from counties and cities that is necessary to fight the coronavirus. As our legislative session winds to a close, our GOP colleagues keep pushing forward bills that would take vital dollars away from counties that are needed to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The legislature refuses to take responsibility for funding Medicaid Expansion and decreasing property taxes, even though the state has millions in unused taxpayer dollars that are sitting in the coffers.
It’s more important than ever the state take responsibility for their fair share of funding and stop cutting local government budgets. This would all but cripple Idaho counties’ ability to provide the emergency and medical services that will be critical to successfully fighting the coronavirus.
The most important thing everyone should focus on is staying safe and healthy. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises that social isolation and good hygiene are the best way to combat the spread of the virus. This means avoiding large group gatherings, coughing or sneezing into your arm, washing your hands frequently, and not touching your face. It’s also important to safeguard our communities right now. The best way to do that is to stay home when you’re sick. Removing the virus from public spaces is the most effective way to prevent its spread. Finally, let us mirror the sentiment of Governor Little: there will be no shortage of food or supplies, and the water supply is clean and drinkable. Make sure when you’re purchasing food and supplies, you’re also leaving some for the more vulnerable members of your community.
As a legislature, we should be doing the opposite of what we are currently doing. Legislators, stakeholders, and citizens are filling the Capitol.
The CDC is advising people avoid groups of 50 or more but we are gathering in the hundreds! It’s time to send everyone home and stop putting our communities at risk. It is law that we must balance the budget before we leave the statehouse by passing appropriation bills that give funding to all state agencies.
We should do that as quickly as we can, and avoid stealing any money from local governments who desperately need it to respond to coronavirus cases in their communities. he legislature has a responsibility to keep the public safe.
Our public officials must prioritize the health of their constituents.
We must work together and support each other right now; it’s the Idaho way, and the best way to get through this pandemic successfully.