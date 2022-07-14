Inside Politics: Will the Supreme Court Come for your healthcare?

The U.S. Supreme Court’s disastrous decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to throw out a half-century-old decision protecting women’s health continues to roil the nation. Tens of millions of women wait anxiously to see just how many of their rights the states will take from them, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh laments his inability to get a decent steak. Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion in Dobbs also laid the groundwork for a litany of future horrors which could see the Court decide cases to ban contraception, make gay marriage illegal or maybe even making gay people themselves illegal.

While decisions along those lines could set this country back a century, I’ve seen little commentary about an even greater threat to tens of millions of Americans of all genders, races, ethnicities and the like.

Is the Supreme Court coming for your healthcare?

The Right Wing Party, including Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson and Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, have tried and failed for years to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with no replacement in sight. In addition to making healthcare affordable for hundreds of thousands of Idahoans, the ACA also paved the way for Medicaid Expansion. Although it took the hard work of dedicated volunteers to put Medicaid Expansion on the statewide ballot, 61-percent of Idahoans voted in favor it. Statistically speaking, Medicaid Expansion is about as popular as Donald Trump in Idaho. Since 2010, the number of Idahoans without healthcare coverage has plummeted by nearly 40-percent thanks to the ACA.

While legislative efforts to repeal Obamacare have failed, do those same anti-Healthcare extremists have a new ally in the radicalized U.S. Supreme Court? Maybe. If so, they could be coming for you next.

You may remember last year in the middle of the Pandemic, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 against the latest challenge to the ACA. No worries, right? Wrong. The decision simply threw out the lawsuit on procedural grounds. The Court ruled the plaintiffs did not have “standing” to bring the suit because they hadn’t suffered any discernible economic injury. In other words, the plaintiffs didn’t have a dog in the fight. The Court never ruled on the substance or constitutionality of the ACA.

The most serious challenge to your healthcare rights came in 2012 when the Supreme Court narrowly decided the ACA was constitutional by a 5-4 vote. Chief Justice John Roberts carried the swing vote that enabled tens of millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Idahoans to (eventually) receive low cost and high-quality healthcare for the first time in their lives. The four justices who were ready to deny healthcare to those people were Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Antonin Scalia and Anthony Kennedy. As you know, Thomas and Alito are still on the Court. Kennedy and Scalia are gone, but they’ve been replaced with radical justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. Let’s not forget, before Kavanaugh ascended to the Court, he made a speech in 2017 where he said the Court’s 2012 decision was wrong. In addition, a fifth radical, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, replaced one of the “yes” votes from the 2012 case.

While anti-healthcare forces have failed legislatively to take away your healthcare, they may have a friendlier audience just down the National Mall at the Supreme Court. If indeed Chief Justice Roberts has lost control of his Court millions of lives could hang in the balance.

I find it deplorable that Justice Kavanaugh got chased out of a chain steakhouse last week. There is no place for that in our society or politics. However, perhaps we should look at incidents like that as a sign that millions of Americans are genuinely scared about the future of the country and the fact that just five people hold the fate of millions in their hands.

For Idahoans who applaud the Court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade, just remember, you and your family could be next. That’s the funny thing about Authoritarian rule. You never know when you could be the one with the target on your back.