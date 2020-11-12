Inside Politics: Why is the GOP Stealing the Election from Trump?

In two months, America will have a new president backed by the votes of a record-shattering 77-million Americans and (likely) more than 300 electoral votes. Despite these overwhelming numbers, a new poll out this week shows a small but vocal minority of Americans question the results of the 2020 Election with some going so far as to opine that Donald Trump actually won. Predictably, there are cries of wide-spread voter fraud and rigged counts in close to a half-dozen states. It’s not hard to imagine that more than a few Idahoans share these views. If you are among them and you truly believe the election is being stolen right out from under us, keep something in mind: It’s Republicans who are stealing the election from Donald Trump.
Let’s start with Arizona where the State House, Senate and Governor are all right-wing. With control of its 11 electoral votes up for grabs, Fox News was actually the first network to call the state for Joe Biden. Furthermore, Arizona has very strict recount laws that almost never get triggered. Trump would have to come within 200 votes of Biden. As of this writing, Biden’s lead is more than 13,000. If you really think this election is rigged, Arizona’s GOP did a bang-up job securing the state for Joe Biden. But it doesn’t stop there. Let’s head east to Georgia and its 16 electoral votes. Again, right-wingers control the State House and Senate as well as the Governor’s office and Secretary of State. Now, if anyone knows how to secure electoral victory in a close race for right-wingers, it’s Georgia. Don’t forget, the current governor was the acting Secretary of State in 2018 when he won election by a scant 55,000 votes over Stacey Abrams. Surely Georgia can come to Donald Trump’s rescue.
Nope.
The Republican managing Georgia’s voting system called allegations of fraud “hoaxes and nonsense.” Granted, there will be a hand recount once all the votes are in, but with Biden leading by more than 14,000 votes, it’s doubtful Georgia’s outcome will change.
Pennsylvania has a whopping 20 electoral votes at stake, and boy, wouldn’t it have been nice if they would have stopped counting ballots on Election Night as Trump wanted.
Sorry.
The right wing controls the state legislature in Pennsylvania and refused to change a law that makes it illegal to even start counting mail-in ballots until Election Day. The GOP really tied Donald Trump’s hands there. It doesn’t look like even Rudy Giuliani (not to mention the porn and landscaping lobby) can save him there.
But wait, there’s still Wisconsin and its right-wing state legislature. Surely a recount there will erase Joe Biden’s 20,000 vote lead and secure the state’s 10 electoral votes for Trump. Apparently not, according to former Wisconsin GOP Governor Scott Walker. The man who once suggested building a wall along the Mexican AND Canadian borders said last week that recent recounts in Wisconsin only flipped a couple hundred votes at best. Man, Trump can’t catch a break from his own party.
What is this world coming to?
Michigan and its right-wing controlled state legislature is no help either, which means another 16 electoral votes for Joe Biden. But then again, you probably already knew that.
All Donald Trump is asking is for right-wing controlled states to flip 73 electoral votes and they refuse. Talk about rigged. It’s one thing to count on your party to steal an election for you, but it is quite another when that same party steals it from you.
Disgraceful.
To those of you who sincerely believe this election is being stolen, please know it’s Republicans who are stealing it from Donald Trump. If you can’t trust your own party to rig an election, who can you really trust?
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
