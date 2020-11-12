Inside Politics: Why is the GOP Stealing the Election from Trump?

In two months, America will have a new president backed by the votes of a record-shattering 77-million Americans and (likely) more than 300 electoral votes. Despite these overwhelming numbers, a new poll out this week shows a small but vocal minority of Americans question the results of the 2020 Election with some going so far as to opine that Donald Trump actually won. Predictably, there are cries of wide-spread voter fraud and rigged counts in close to a half-dozen states. It’s not hard to imagine that more than a few Idahoans share these views. If you are among them and you truly believe the election is being stolen right out from under us, keep something in mind: It’s Republicans who are stealing the election from Donald Trump.

Let’s start with Arizona where the State House, Senate and Governor are all right-wing. With control of its 11 electoral votes up for grabs, Fox News was actually the first network to call the state for Joe Biden. Furthermore, Arizona has very strict recount laws that almost never get triggered. Trump would have to come within 200 votes of Biden. As of this writing, Biden’s lead is more than 13,000. If you really think this election is rigged, Arizona’s GOP did a bang-up job securing the state for Joe Biden. But it doesn’t stop there. Let’s head east to Georgia and its 16 electoral votes. Again, right-wingers control the State House and Senate as well as the Governor’s office and Secretary of State. Now, if anyone knows how to secure electoral victory in a close race for right-wingers, it’s Georgia. Don’t forget, the current governor was the acting Secretary of State in 2018 when he won election by a scant 55,000 votes over Stacey Abrams. Surely Georgia can come to Donald Trump’s rescue.