Over the last several weeks, I’ve been critical about moves the Idaho Legislature has made to curtail people’s ability to speak before committees or to legally vote in this state.

I stand by those criticisms, however, I thought it would be helpful to point out an area where Idaho is improving when it comes to allowing you all to vet your opinions on pending legislation.

Remote testimony.

Beginning in 2018, the legislature started allowing Idahoans to testify electronically before committees on certain bills without having to drag yourself to the Capitol in Boise. At first, the opportunities were somewhat limited and you had to drive to a location in certain cities to participate. Now though, you can go on the record from the comfort of your own home anywhere in the state. The number of opportunities to testify has expanded, as well (although not as much as I would like).

For instance, on Tuesday this week, remote testimony was available in five Senate committees on 12 different bills. On Wednesday, there were at least 12 bills in three different committees on which you could testify over a Zoom call.

Given that Idaho is the 14th-largest state in terms of geographic size and holds its state legislative sessions in the middle of winter, this is a long-overdue development I hope continues to develop.

Having been to more committee hearings than I care to remember, I quickly bemoaned the fact Idaho did not have a more robust remote testimony program. Based on sheer geography and resources, the people testifying before committees were either lobbyists based in Boise or people who lived within a few miles of the Capitol. I commend all of those people for doing either their job or their civic duty but, man, what I wouldn’t give to hear from someone in Idaho Falls, or Post Falls or anywhere in the Magic Valley.

Seeing and hearing the same voices over and over again was not only boring, it was depressing on some level. The state should be commended for improving that and at least giving Idahoans all over the state the opportunity to go on the record.

In some ways, giving remote testimony can actually be better for some people even if they do have the time and resources to drive to the Capitol. When you testify on a bill in-person, you are required to stand at a podium, give your name and where you’re from and then address state legislators directly.

That can be pretty intimidating for some people, especially when you can see the body language of certain lawmakers who may not be interested in what you’re saying. Speaking over a Zoom call, however, can be much less stressful.

First of all, you’re not standing up in front of everyone in a (sometimes) crowded committee room. You’re in your kitchen or living room.

Second, you don’t have to worry about driving around a city you’re not familiar with, look for a parking space, or find out where the right committee room is at the Capitol. Travel can add stress to an already stressful situation. That aspect is eliminated by the availability of remote testimony.

Finally, testifying electronically is just naturally less stressful. There’s something about the physical detachment from the live proceedings that tends to calm people so they can concentrate on their testimony and not their surroundings.

If you’re interested, and I hope you are, you can get more information about remote testimony by clicking here (if you're reading online, that is). You can also get assistance by emailing RemoteTestimonyHelp@lso.idaho.gov, or by calling 208-332-1292. At this point, I’d much rather hear from someone from Filer or Arco than the people who live in my neighborhood.

Your voice and your participation in state government is important. And now, it’s just a heck of a lot easier to put down on the record.

Aretha Franklin once famously asked, “Who’s Zoomin' Who?” Well, that could be you.

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by.