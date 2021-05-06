Inside Politics: When Did Facebook Become the Supreme Court?

Remember when Facebook was a place where people posted pictures of their kids eating ice cream or vacation sunsets in Hawaii? Remember when the biggest annoyance was people who repeatedly posted pictures of the meal they were about to eat combined with “#yum!” Those halcyon days are long gone, of course. Sure, people still post pictures of their pets eating hot dogs, but those silly images are too often side-by-side with vicious political takes, misinformation about public officials and cyber-bullying. With nearly 3 billion users worldwide, it has always been a challenge for Facebook to rein in the vitriol, but the company’s sheer scale is what makes it so powerful and, as we’ve seen, dangerous.

This week, however, Facebook was elevated to something resembling the U.S. Supreme Court. How did this happen? Will Facebook ever return to that thing we used to do to waste time at work?