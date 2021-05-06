Inside Politics: When Did Facebook Become the Supreme Court?

Remember when Facebook was a place where people posted pictures of their kids eating ice cream or vacation sunsets in Hawaii? Remember when the biggest annoyance was people who repeatedly posted pictures of the meal they were about to eat combined with “#yum!” Those halcyon days are long gone, of course. Sure, people still post pictures of their pets eating hot dogs, but those silly images are too often side-by-side with vicious political takes, misinformation about public officials and cyber-bullying. With nearly 3 billion users worldwide, it has always been a challenge for Facebook to rein in the vitriol, but the company’s sheer scale is what makes it so powerful and, as we’ve seen, dangerous.
This week, however, Facebook was elevated to something resembling the U.S. Supreme Court. How did this happen? Will Facebook ever return to that thing we used to do to waste time at work?
On Wednesday morning, Facebook’s “independent” Oversight Board upheld a ban on Donald Trump’s account, but “ruled” that the “indefinite” lock-out period was inconsistent with company policies. Because Facebook owns Instagram, the ban applies to that platform as well. The Board basically remanded the fate of Trump’s account back to Facebook-proper and instructed the company to reach a final decision within six months. The decision read in part, “The Board insists that Facebook review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform.”
Reading this decision, I felt like I was back in law school learning about the different standards of review for appellate courts. The Facebook Oversight Board has jokingly been referred to as the company’s “Supreme Court,” but I don’t think it’s a joke anymore. This had all the trappings of an actual SCOTUS decision.
First, there was the media hype. Outlets have been previewing the Board’s decision since last week with graphics showing the exact date and time the outcome would be announced. I received word of the decision from a “Breaking News” alert on my phone. Within minutes, the story and links to the Board’s decision were at the top of every news website as if the “High Court” had just issued a landmark decision on guns or abortion rights.
Oversight Board members gave interviews after the fact and Facebook itself issued a statement – as if they were the competing attorneys on the case. In addition, reporting indicates there were “dissenting” views on the Board, as if they were judges issuing dissenting opinions.
Now the fate of Trump’s Facebook account falls to CEO Mark Zuckerberg who will sit as judge, jury and (possibly) executioner on the matter. No doubt, his decision will elicit the same kind of hype and anticipation from the media and viewers alike.
Of all the madness surrounding Facebook over the years, this story is the most maddening in my opinion.
That being said, Facebook’s decision is not a trivial one. Trump is a former president who used the platform to raise millions of dollars for his campaigns. Given Facebook’s sheer size and Trump’s propensity for dangerous language, there are real life consequences beyond preventing someone from posting selfies. However, Facebook’s elevation from a silly social media outlet to something resembling a Court that was created by our Constitution is as frustrating as it is sad.
How did we get here, and will we ever go back?
For the sake of everyone’s sanity, will someone please post a picture of their cat eating meatloaf? Or maybe the steak you just ordered? It may be pointless, silly and annoying, but it could literally save the world.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.