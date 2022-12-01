Inside Politics: What would your God do?

Every year around this time I recall a conversation I had with a couple law professors many years ago about how to greet people around the Holiday season. This conversation took place just when the non-sensical “War on Christmas” propaganda was infecting Right Wingers who sat red-faced in their living rooms wondering what the heck had happened to our country. One of the professors grew up poor and Christian in the West, while the other grew up middle class and Jewish in the East. Being the Irish-Italian Catholic in the group, I felt as though I was the middle ground.

The Christian professor made the point that there was nothing wrong with wishing people “Merry Christmas” because it was that person’s way of expressing good cheer based on their religious upbringing. The Jewish professor countered by noting that since our country does not subscribe to a single religion, “Happy Holidays” would be a more appropriate greeting since no single belief system would be left out. He added that whenever someone wished him a “Merry Christmas” he would reply, “Happy Hanukkah.” Sitting there, I thought they both made reasonable arguments, however, since I would be perfectly happy if a Jewish person offered me a “Happy Hanukkah,” I kind of thought the latter professor made the former’s point.

I guess I should just be an angrier person in general.

Regardless, when you scan the religious spectrum, you will find some common themes among gods. They want their followers to be humble, charitable and kind to their fellow humans.

As such, let’s stop getting angry over language and follow through on the substance of our religious, spiritual or moral belief systems – starting with the adults.

No more gifts for people over the age of 18: I’m happy to report that the adults in my family have not exchanged gifts (beyond a few small items here and there) for several years. No birthdays, no holidays, no nothing. Instead, we calculate what we would have spent on gifts and we give that amount to charity. For me, it’s Toys for Tots. I got turned onto this charity from a Right-Wing Radio host in Boise and it’s stuck. I can’t imagine a kid not getting presents for Christmas – or Hanukkah – so I give as generously as I can each year. I would encourage you to do the same. Whether it’s toys, or food, or something else, stop giving gifts to your adult family members. We don’t need them. If an item is that important, we’ll buy it ourselves. There are too many Idahoans in need for you to be buying a mountain bike or something equally as pointless for your spouse.

Give a piece of yourself… literally: I’ve gotten into the habit of donating blood. Yeah, I know. You don’t like needles. Guess what? Nobody does. Needles are right up there with heights and snakes for me. But, as it turns out, I’m a Universal Donor (O-negative blood). In other words, anyone in the world can use my blood. The Red Cross app on my phone labels me a “Hero for Babies.” I’m not nearly that presumptuous, but I get the marketing angle. All in, donating blood will take less than an hour of your time and the Red Cross will actually tell you where your blood was used (my last donation went to a patient in American Fork, UT). It costs you nothing and you get free Cheez-Its.

Volunteer. Seriously, just try it: If you really want to know the moral compass of your god, just ask the leader of your church/synagogue/temple. I’m guessing they could use some volunteers. For the Catholics, we volunteer at hospitals, homeless shelters and Good Will-type stores. If those places don’t thrill you, I’m sure your Priest/Pastor/Rabbi/Iman/etc. could use some help around the place. Just try it. You will be surprised how fun it is to volunteer. Perhaps that was your god’s point in preaching humility, charitableness and kindness. Practicing those values actually make you feel good.

If you see me this Holiday season and you wish me a “Merry Christmas,” I will return the greeting because that is all I know. However, think about what you are saying and the meaning behind it. Are you truly embracing your belief system when you say those words, or are you just channeling a fabricated anger that has nothing to do with the Holiday Spirit?

How would your god answer that question?