As NFL fans know, we are in the midst of free agency. Teams are looking at players’ athletic traits, production on the field, attitude, and a multitude of other characteristics while trying to figure out whether a particular player is a right fit.

Given the time of year, I thought it would be fun to evaluate Idaho as an NFL free agent. What position would Idaho be? What are its strengths and weaknesses? Does Idaho have upside potential or do we know what it is? Finally, what kind of contract would you offer Idaho on the open market?

I am by no means a football expert, but I know enough to be dangerous, so here’s my pro scouting report on the great state of Idaho.

For starters, I think Idaho is an offensive guard (more specifically, a right guard) with the potential to flex out to right tackle. Idaho has a solid foundation, good strength and the ability to open holes in the running game. It lacks elite athleticism, speed and explosiveness (Idaho is a better run-blocker than pass-blocker), but it has been victimized by poor head coaches, training staff and athletic facilities.

Idaho has a lot of natural advantages in terms of sun, water, wind and open spaces. Its people are strong and hard-working and itching to get ahead. However, its political leaders have created a low-opportunity, high-tax environment that too many residents don’t want to play with anymore.

In short, Idaho has a lot of potential that has been stifled by poor coaching and even poorer training facilities.

Idaho has, however, shown flashes of high-level play on film because Idaho has had really good assistant coaches. Despite having a string of bad head coaches and ownership, Idaho’s position coaches have been really good. They’ve been able to unlock some of Idaho’s potential, and that’s why it could be an interesting prospect in free agency.

Idaho’s assistant coaches have passed Medicaid expansion and forced the head coach to finally invest serious money into public schools. As a result, Idaho is a player with upside and position flexibility. Teams will pay for that. Idaho has to be more consistent, though. Under the right leadership, I think it can be.

Unfortunately, Idaho has had some off-the-field problems. It hangs out with a bad crowd that has impeded its development. While Idaho has the potential to be a dynamic and highly-paid right tackle that can run and pass-block effectively, it’s been stuck as a road-grading interior offensive linemen its entire professional career.

Idaho’s owners let a lot of people from California, Oregon and Washington into the practice facility to fill Idaho’s head with bad ideas. When it goes home at night, Idaho has a bunch of crazy friends who want to arrest health workers, repeal Medicaid expansion and publicly shame rape victims. The majority of Idaho’s friends have its best interests in mind, but they’re either too scared or disinterested to confront Idaho’s bad influences and kick them out.

If Idaho can break free from that cycle, the sky is the limit.

If I’m a general manager, I’m offering Idaho a three-year, $10-million contract with $3 million in guaranteed money. I believe in Idaho’s potential. With good coaching, upgraded training facilities and a fresh start away from its knucklehead friends, I think Idaho can realize its upside and become a force on the offensive line either at guard or tackle. I’m willing to pay a little extra for that potential because, if realized, this contract is a steal.

The key to all of that is you. Are you willing to stand up to Idaho’s bad influences and hire people who will work every day to ensure Idaho reaches its ceiling? Are you willing to put in the work as assistant coaches to make sure Idaho gets the most out of its physical traits and work ethic?

If so, you may have an All-Pro caliber right tackle on your hands. If not, you have a run-blocking offensive guard in a passing league.

Three yards and cloud-of-dust is nothing to aspire to in the modern NFL, so don’t. Let’s sign Idaho and turn it into a superstar.

I feel it’s long overdue.