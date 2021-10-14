Inside Politics: What Idaho Can Learn from John Gruden

I love the fall months. I really do. I love the colors, the weather, the smells and the atmosphere. A few years ago, I literally walked across New York State in October just so I could soak up the Sleepy Hollow-like feel of the Western and Central parts of the state. If you’ve lived in the West long enough, you know the Aspen tree is at its most shimmering gold during the fall. It’s one of the most glorious things you’ll see in our part of the country.

I also love the fall because of football. College or pro, it doesn’t matter. There’s simply no better time of the year.

This may not be very PC of me, but I love football and football people. My father was a football coach and many of my parents’ friends growing up were involved in football somehow. I enjoy the emotion, the intensity and the character of football people – at least the ones I grew up around.

I did not grow up around Jon Gruden, and thank God I didn’t.