Inside Politics: What Democratic control brings to Idaho

Idaho could lose even more clout if the Democrats push through statehood for Washington, D.C. That would mean two more Democratic Senators and at least one House member – the latter of which would be taken from another state. Could that affect Idaho’s future hope of a third congressional district? Hard to say. But, as a nation we only get 435 House seats. It has to come from somewhere.

However, while Idaho’s Right Wing politicians may lose some choice parking spots, working Idahoans stand to gain quite a bit in terms of health, wealth and opportunity from a Democratic federal government.

As noted in previous columns, your health care and that of tens of thousands of Idahoans is in jeopardy. That’s especially true if Amy Coney Barrett gets confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Luckily, a Biden administration will have a chance to not only save the Affordable Care Act, but improve it. That means protection for pre-existing conditions, Medicaid Expansion and hopefully better, cheaper healthcare plans on the exchanges. It could also mean expanded healthcare options for you. Biden is proposing a public option that would allow qualified participants to buy into a government-run healthcare plan. Such an amendment to the ACA could lower health insurance costs across the board – something that would benefit all Idahoans.