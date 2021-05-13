Inside Politics: Welcome to the Club Liz Cheney

Last week, five words came out of my mouth that I never thought I’d hear: “I sympathize with Liz Cheney.”
Following a fiery defense of Democracy on Tuesday, Cheney’s colleagues took just minutes on Wednesday morning to strip her of her position as the third highest-ranking Right Wing Party member of the U.S. House of Representatives. She may be out of a job entirely in less than two years. Despite voting with Donald Trump on 93-percent of the bills he signed into law as President, her loyalty to the party, and the man, was just not solid enough. To the Wyoming Congressman, I have only this to say: welcome to the club.
Now, make no mistake. I am no fan of Congresswoman Cheney. Same goes for her father, former Vice-President Dick Cheney. Despite being a Republican for the better part of 30 years, I was never a rigid neo-Conservative like them. My sympathy is with her plight as a Republican. As time goes by, there seems to be less and less room in the party for people like us. While I disagree with her ideologically, at least she has an ideology. The Right Wing Party only has grievances, fear and anger these days. It’s hard to talk sensibly with people who are just angry all the time. You either have to join in the fear and anger or walk away. I did the latter and became an Idaho Democrat. Liz Cheney will never switch parties, and she’s certainly not going to join in the fear and anger that has gripped Right Wingers. As such, she may become a woman without a Party – or a job for that matter.
Congresswoman Cheney’s sins include voting to impeach Trump for inciting an Insurrection against the United States and publicly asserting President Joe Biden won the 2020 Election fair and square. She took it a step further by refusing to back down and criticizing colleagues who continue to spread the Big Lie – all while being a woman. This was just too much for Right Wingers to take and her exile from the Party was sealed.
Cheney’s ouster stands out among the tens of thousands of Americans who have left the Republican Party all over the country, including myself. As a pro-Capitalism, pro-growth, pro-Civil Rights, fiscal conservative Republican, my choice to leave the party five years ago was a no-brainer, no matter how difficult a decision it was. The same goes for thousands of others who followed. But, as noted, Congresswoman Cheney really is a stone-cold Neo-Con who, based on her voting record, is about as pro-Trump as you can get. If you are legitimate Conservative, Liz Cheney is right up your alley. But voting conservative just doesn’t cut it anymore in the “modern” Right Wing Party. Fealty to one person is the name of the game. Just ask Mitt Romney (who, incidentally, I voted for in 2012).
While volunteering for Idaho Democratic legislators and mainstream ballot initiative groups the last four years, I would often be asked about how Republicans think. Were they to ask me that same question today, I’d simply throw up my hands. You may as well ask me about people who believe in Big Foot or think we faked the moon-landing. When Liz Cheney is not Republican enough for Republicans?
I have no idea how they think anymore to the extent they think at all.
Should Wyoming vote Congresswoman Cheney out in 2022, don’t expect me to shed any tears. And, if she somehow parlays her new-found fame (infamy?) into a Presidential nomination in 2024, she cannot count on my vote. However, if she is looking for some sympathetic ears among exiled Republicans, there are plenty of us to go around – and our ranks are only getting bigger. Sympathy may not be much, but it’s more than she’s getting from her Party right now.
Welcome to the club Liz Cheney. First round is on us.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.