Inside Politics: Welcome to the Club Liz Cheney

Following a fiery defense of Democracy on Tuesday, Cheney’s colleagues took just minutes on Wednesday morning to strip her of her position as the third highest-ranking Right Wing Party member of the U.S. House of Representatives. She may be out of a job entirely in less than two years. Despite voting with Donald Trump on 93-percent of the bills he signed into law as President, her loyalty to the party, and the man, was just not solid enough. To the Wyoming Congressman, I have only this to say: welcome to the club.

Now, make no mistake. I am no fan of Congresswoman Cheney. Same goes for her father, former Vice-President Dick Cheney. Despite being a Republican for the better part of 30 years, I was never a rigid neo-Conservative like them. My sympathy is with her plight as a Republican. As time goes by, there seems to be less and less room in the party for people like us. While I disagree with her ideologically, at least she has an ideology. The Right Wing Party only has grievances, fear and anger these days. It’s hard to talk sensibly with people who are just angry all the time. You either have to join in the fear and anger or walk away. I did the latter and became an Idaho Democrat. Liz Cheney will never switch parties, and she’s certainly not going to join in the fear and anger that has gripped Right Wingers. As such, she may become a woman without a Party – or a job for that matter.