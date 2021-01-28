Inside Politics: Welcome Home Idaho National Guard

The epilogue to that history is barely two weeks old at this point. Different year, same old story.

Finding quarters for 26,000 troops in Washington, D.C. on less than two weeks’ notice is no small matter. Many had to bivouac inside the U.S. Capitol. Fair enough. These men and women are trained to make shelter under difficult conditions. At least they had heat and a roof over their heads. That all changed following the inauguration in gut-wrenching fashion. For reasons that remain unclear, thousands of National Guardsmen were forced to sleep cheek to jowl in parking garages near the Capitol grounds.

Think about that for a second. Parking garages.

Aside from the shear indignity of banishing our troops to a cold concrete structure that smells like a gas station, the consequences were all too predictable. Up to 200 guardsmen sent to protect our government have contracted Covid-19, likely because they were ordered to endure living conditions that directly violate our government’s own coronavirus guidelines.