Inside Politics: Welcome Home Idaho National Guard

Idaho welcomed home nearly 300 National Guard Troops last weekend following a nine-day deployment to Washington, D.C. They were sent to protect our nation’s Capital as America ushered in our 46th president of the United States. Around 26,000 National Guard troops from around the nation were called to action following the January 6th Insurrection at the Capitol to ensure our current president and elected leaders didn’t get shot during the Inauguration. In short, Idaho’s National Guard troops were sent to protect the United States Government itself. While they and their fellow guardsmen and women completed their job with distinction, they were also subject to a bitter irony American soldiers have become all too familiar with.
While protecting the American government, the government screwed them over.
It’s a tale as old as the country itself. Beginning with the Revolutionary War, soldiers were promised a pension and lifetime payments for their service. Congress promptly took that back, cutting the benefit from lifetime to five years. While some soldiers received land warrants, many sold them to speculators for pennies on the dollar so they could buy food. Soldiers from the War of 1812 received nothing. Only 5-percent of eligible Union soldiers received the benefits they were entitled to following the Civil War. World War I veterans actually got shot at in Washington, D.C. when they had the temerity to ask for advances on their bonuses during the Great Depression. The story goes on and on. There are entire books chronicling how badly our government has treated our fighting men and women.
The epilogue to that history is barely two weeks old at this point. Different year, same old story.
Finding quarters for 26,000 troops in Washington, D.C. on less than two weeks’ notice is no small matter. Many had to bivouac inside the U.S. Capitol. Fair enough. These men and women are trained to make shelter under difficult conditions. At least they had heat and a roof over their heads. That all changed following the inauguration in gut-wrenching fashion. For reasons that remain unclear, thousands of National Guardsmen were forced to sleep cheek to jowl in parking garages near the Capitol grounds.
Think about that for a second. Parking garages.
Aside from the shear indignity of banishing our troops to a cold concrete structure that smells like a gas station, the consequences were all too predictable. Up to 200 guardsmen sent to protect our government have contracted Covid-19, likely because they were ordered to endure living conditions that directly violate our government’s own coronavirus guidelines.
Governors of at least eight states – Idaho’s governor was not among them, although Massachusetts’ was – recalled their guardsmen, as well they should have. The first calls came while Idaho’s guardsmen were still in the capital. While Idaho’s troops were housed in proper quarters, they were among the thousands forced to take breaks in the parking garages, which means they could have been exposed. That’s beside the point. The National Guard has a motto that applies to all members: “Always ready, always there.” Whether you’re from Florida, New Mexico, New York or Idaho, an indignity forced on one guardsman is an indignity forced on all. One guardsman, in the understatement of the year, proclaimed that “We feel incredibly betrayed.”
Different year, same old story.
It is unclear who is responsible for this betrayal. Partisans will pick their favorite bogeymen to blame, but frankly I don’t care. The damage has been done and someone, or some people, must be held accountable. Idaho’s Governor and Congressional delegation must call for an investigation into the latest travesty befalling our armed forces – and they shouldn’t be quiet about it. While Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo (Senate National Guard Caucus) and Congressmen Mike Simpson (House Appropriations Committee) and Russ Fulcher were conducting business inside the warm confines of the Capitol, the National Guardsmen sent to protect them were breathing in a combination of unleaded gasoline and Covid-19.
“Always ready, always there.”
Will Idaho’s elected leaders answer that same call?
Idaho National Guard Deployment to Washington, D.C.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.