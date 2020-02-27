Inside Politics: We Should Support the Invest in Idaho Education Initiative

I am halfway through my first year as an educator, and I am as fulfilled as I have ever been. I love my school, my colleagues, and especially my students. My family is happy in Idaho. But I do worry about our wellbeing now and in the future. This year, I will make 40% less than I did at the entry-level job I left behind. This story is far from unique — many educators forego the material comforts of other careers because they love teaching. They understand that having great teachers for our children is an essential service. I do not view this as a sacrifice but rather an investment. Even so, teachers should not make this investment alone.

Teacher compensation is not the only educational shortfall facing our state. Idaho ranks dead last nationally in its investment per student. I see these shortcomings in my classroom. My school is fortunate to have supportive administrators who love students and help teachers any way they can. Yet we still struggle to find enough resources to best serve our students. Earlier this year, an administrator explained that, in the annual funding allocation, the district must always deny urgent needs to serve other essentials. That is heartbreaking. Districts should not have to determine which school’s crises are more “urgent” than another’s. We can and should be doing more to fund our schools.

What can we do? Our current situation is discouraging — but there’s good news: As Idaho voters, we’ve been given the power to act. Reclaim Idaho, a nonpartisan movement, is gathering signatures for a new ballot initiative called “Invest in Idaho.” This initiative will establish an estimated $170-200 million Quality Education Fund that will be used only to benefit students: reducing class sizes; providing adequate classroom materials; funding special education, technical, art, music, and drama programs; and attracting and retaining qualified teachers and support staff. What’s more, “Invest in Idaho” will be made possible without a tax increase for 95% of Idahoans. For more information on the initiative and how you can get involved, visit www.reclaimidaho.org. Investing in our students is an easy choice.

Logan Anderson is a Music Teacher living in Meridian who grew up in Blackfoot

