INSIDE POLITICS: Vote Idaho's Mike Simpson for Speaker of the House!

Yes, you read the headline correctly. I’m a stone-cold Idaho Democrat and I’m backing Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

You should, too. Not just because it would bring immense cache to the great state of Idaho, but because he would probably do a decent job — for a Republican anyway. In a party that desperately needs some common sense and civility, the country could do a lot worse.

As of this writing, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy had failed multiple times to secure the votes needed to succeed Nancy Pelosi. By the time you read this, things may have changed, but that doesn’t change my opinion. Put it to another vote, and elect Mike Simpson as Speaker of the House.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I don’t really want Simpson to be Speaker. After all, there’s no rule the Speaker of the House has to come from the majority party. He or she doesn’t even have to be a member of Congress.

However, if we’re grounded in reality, the Right Wing Party is going to control the U.S. House of Representatives for at least the next two years and the Speaker is going to come from that party. If that’s the hand we’re dealt, then I say Mike Simpson should be our next Speaker.

First off, if you talk with any reporter in the state worth their salt, they’ll tell you Simpson is a well-liked and effective member of the House. That’s good news for Idaho.

Let’s not forget he called in a lot of chits to pass legislation protecting the Boulder-White Cloud Mountain Range which a Democratic president (Barack Obama) signed into law. He recently voted in favor of a bill protecting gay and interracial marriage. And, he actually believes in climate change and the need to combat it.

In other words, you won’t catch Simpson gripping a snowball on the House floor and arguing that climate change is a hoax.

Let’s also not forget, as we arrive at the two-year anniversary, that Simpson voted in favor of establishing a bipartisan committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection – one of only 35 House members to do so. Granted, that effort ultimately failed, but in explaining his vote he described that day as “a dark and tragic moment for our nation,” described the insurrection as “domestic terrorism” and acknowledged the tragic effect the event had on our brave law enforcement officers.

Granted, he’s also taken some gratuitous shots at Democrats who ultimately dominated the actual Jan. 6 committee, but what can you do? It’s politics.

That’s not to say Simpson is a paragon of what is best for Americans and Idahoans. He did, after all, vote to strip away health care from thousands of Idahoans by repealing Obamacare – which would have included Medicaid expansion. He also voted against President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, even though Idaho’s infrastructure is among the worst in the nation.

Like I said, nobody’s perfect. But, if I have to draw a card from a Right Wing deck, I’ll take Idaho’s Mike Simpson and hope for the best.

A couple years ago I helped prep Simpson’s Democratic opponent for a debate. Clearly, I failed since my candidate got beat, but I do remember watching Simpson in studio and thinking to myself, “He may actually be a Republican.” He was sensible and coherent and clearly believed in his ideals, even if I disagreed with 90% of what he was saying.

Still, I understood why he was as well-liked and respected by his fellow House members. He may not be my brand of Republican, but at least he's principled, respectful and sane.

In this day and age, I’ll take that seven days a week and twice on Sundays.

I doubt very much that Simpson wants or cares for my endorsement, but I’m giving it to him anyway. America and Idaho would benefit greatly from his ascension to Speaker of the House – if he even wants the job.

I’m not holding my breath, but here’s hoping.