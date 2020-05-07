Inside Politics: Unreliable Broadband is Hurting Idaho Students

At the drop of a hat, Idaho students and teachers are completely changing their education plans for the school year. They are creating lessons in the virtual world while being burdened by one of our state’s biggest problems: bad internet. Now, more than ever, Idahoans need reliable broadband.
Last year, the Governor’s Broadband Task Force found North Central Idaho has the least access to functional broadband in the state. It’s not much better in rural counties throughout the state. Since schools are closed due to coronavirus, North Idaho districts are being penalized for Idaho’s failure to invest in broadband infrastructure.
In legislative District 5, where I serve, school districts are getting creative to overcome broadband limitations. The Moscow School District is providing instruction online for middle and high school students but about 20-percent of students either don’t have strong enough Wi-Fi or can’t afford the internet access needed for classes at home. To make online learning available to all students, Moscow School District is turning school parking lots into Wi-Fi hot spots and providing wireless hot spots to some students. In the Potlatch School District, they are distributing 300 laptops and Chromebooks, but 20-percent of kids don’t have internet access. Potlatch is also creating Wi-Fi hot spots for some families.
In mountainous Benewah County, St. Maries School District has a harder job. Cell service is spotty and line-of-sight internet connections are hard to come by. More than 70-percent of St. Maries students and teachers do not have access to reliable internet. The school district is sending home weekly packets because they cannot do online instruction. Saint Maries teachers work in their classrooms daily because neither they nor their students have reliable internet for online teaching. Instead, the teachers spend their time creating paper worksheets for families to pick up.
Saint Maries students only get packets, while other schools teach online. Does that live up to Idaho’s constitutional requirement of a general, uniform, and thorough system of public, free common schools? Idaho needs more investment in broadband infrastructure, but we aren’t going to fix this in the midst of a crisis. I wish we were investing in broadband infrastructure instead of giving away tax money when times were good.
Our limited, unreliable broadband is often overtaxed. The Internet is struggling to accommodate our communities given the unprecedented demand from educators, people working from home, families ordering groceries online, and nearly every other Idahoan using the web to stay connected. Even the time to clear a credit card payment at a grocery store is increasing.
Access to Telehealth is another problem I’m seeing. In rural counties with aging populations and few medical providers, we urgently need access to reliable Telehealth. We did pass a bill to allow voice only (phone) Telehealth this year but a phone call only goes so far. Mental health, substance abuse treatment, and many other conditions require face-to-face contact. Unfortunately, it’s not possible in many parts of rural Idaho.
Idaho teachers are going the extra mile to guarantee students meet their education milestones. Health providers are ready to provide care. People are willing to work at home if that is what needed to cut off COVID-19 transmission. Unfortunately, unreliable broadband in many parts of Idaho is limiting what people can do. The coronavirus pandemic makes it more obvious than ever that reliable internet access is a public utility all Idahoans need.
