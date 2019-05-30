I grow tired of all the attention Boise gets at the state level and in national reporting. That’s why I was thrilled to see our city mentioned in a new Brookings Institute report. While the study centered around our capital city and Idaho as a whole, it took note of the growing food industry in Twin Falls (Chobani, Clif Bar, Glanbia) and compared it favorably to Boise’s existing (yet waning) high-tech businesses. Perhaps the idea of creating a “Silicon Valley” for food innovation in the Magic Valley isn’t such a crazy idea after all.
In order to bring that idea to fruition, Idaho needs skilled workers to fill existing jobs and create home-grown businesses of their own in the Magic Valley and beyond. We are leaving too many jobs and too much money on the table. Last year, Idaho left 6,328 STEM-related jobs unfilled (“Science, Technology, Engineering, Math”) which resulted in $412,000,000 in unpaid wages. That’s a lot of money that should have gone into the pockets of Idahoans, but didn’t. Those STEM jobs pay double what non-STEM jobs do, and they don’t all require a four-year degree. Thousands of family-supporting jobs can be filled with Career Technical Education or community college degrees.
So why aren’t we filling those jobs? Look no further than Boise – the State Capitol in particular.
It’s one thing to say that Idahoans are tough and independent people. We are. But, without fair opportunities for success, the strides Twin Falls has made will be short-lived. As Marc Beitia, Idaho’s 2018 Teacher of the year correctly noted last year, “Businesses go wanting for employees … A lot of it is not because the talent’s not here, but because the talent doesn’t know what’s available.”
While the Brookings report has some nice things to say about the Twin Falls area, it’s assessment of Idaho’s economic future is uncertain. The researchers who produced the report don’t break any new ground. Their conclusions are well worn and well known to us Idahoans: we are falling behind Western States when it comes to providing our children with the skills they need to thrive in the 21st Century job market. Whether it’s Idaho’s lack of any statewide pre-K program (we’re one of only four states without one), our feeble investments in K-12 (Idaho ranks next to last in per pupil spending), or our failure to train our children after high school (less than 41-percent of Idaho’s kids have post-secondary degrees or certificates), our elected leaders are not getting the job done.
News came out a couple weeks ago that Governor Little is forming yet another K-12 Task Force to study this problem. This Task Force will look very much the same as so many others before it. Color me skeptical that it will lead to action that will put more money in the pockets of Idaho families no matter what their zip code. Make no mistake about it, education leads to jobs, which leads to prosperity, which leads to strong families and stronger communities. The state legislature’s track record on all of those fronts is unimpressive.
I’m not sure how another Task Force is going to change that.
In 2018, the people of the Magic Valley helped produce the greatest legislative achievement of a generation with Medicaid Expansion. I am proud that seven of the Magic Valley’s eight counties voted in favor of Proposition Two. Overall, the measure gained 60-40 approval in the region – right in line with the statewide total. We waited very patiently for six years for our elected leaders to bring solutions to the healthcare crisis in our state.
They failed where you succeeded.
Maybe it’s time Idaho took its financial future into its own hands. Our track record is certainly better than the politicians in charge in Boise. I would love to see Twin Falls become a “Silicon Valley” of any field. However, I know that if Idaho doesn’t get its educational house in order soon, that vision will become blurrier by the year until it eventually goes dark.
Idahoans know this reality better than some think-tank, another Task Force, or our current elected leaders. If Idahoans want an “Idaho Solution” to the problems facing our educational system and the security of our families, then Idahoans must take action.
