Inside Politics: Twin Falls and the Seat of Secession

Twin Falls may make Idaho history in about a week when the Right Wing Party Convention kicks off on July 14. The Party will no doubt adopt an anti-Idaho, anti-prosperity platform that could threaten your jobs, your welfare and your safety. However, don’t be surprised if Right Wing delegates go one step further and literally adopt the rejection of America into their platform.

Could Twin Falls be the seat of Secession from our great union?

Before you cry foul, Idaho’s Right Wing Party would not be the first to “preserve” the right to secede from the United States of America into its platform. The Texas Right Wing Party did it just last month. Specifically, the platform asks for a referendum in the 2023 election “to determine whether or not the State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation.” That’s a fancy way of saying Texas should reserve the right to secede from the Union.

Am I being hyperbolic? Absolutely not. Whether you realize it or not, Texas has a lot of Democrats. Trump only won the state in 2020 by about 600,000 votes out of 11 million cast. President Biden lost Texas by just 6 percentage points. Compare that to Idaho where Trump won by 30 points, garnering 63-percent of the vote. Ironically, that makes him about as popular as Medicaid Expansion – a program he tried to take away from Idahoans and Americans everywhere.

The point is, Texas, a state with millions and millions of Democrats, has a Right Wing Party willing to secede from the nation. How much of a stretch would it be for Idaho’s Right Wing Party to adopt the same platform given that it dominates politics in this state?

I wrote a column several months ago about the probable consequences of Idaho seceding from the Union. Spoiler alert: It doesn’t end well for any of us. Several people posted comments declaring I was out of my mind. Then Texas came along last month and proved my point.

There is no such thing as hyperbole when it comes to America’s Right Wing Party.

I have no doubt Idaho’s Right Wing Party will adopt a slew of planks that, if enacted, would make all of us poorer, less secure and more isolated from the United States of America – regardless if they endorse Secession. It’s possible, if those platform issues make their way to the statehouse, that Idaho may secede from the Union economically, morally and politically if not actually. I think we all, regardless of Party affiliation, should be scared of the consequences. If Idaho’s Right Wing Party is determined to role the clock back to 1858, everyone but wealthy straight white men are in danger. While that may be fine for less than 1% of Idaho’s population, that does not bode well for the remaining 99% of us. If you don’t believe me, take a driving tour through Mississippi — home of Jefferson Davis — and let me know what you think. Davis grew up in an agricultural community in the Southwest part of the state along a major river.

Sound familiar Magic Valley?

As a former lifetime Republican, I cannot understand why my party hates America and this state as much as it does. It pains me to think the Idaho Right Wing Party may seriously debate a platform that involves Secession from the country I love so much. I’ve spent a lot of time in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley over the years and I would hate for that city to be the place where Idaho’s Right Wing Party formally adopted Secession. But, like I said, there is no such thing as hyperbole when it comes to that.

Could Twin Falls become the seat of Secession for Idaho? It’s not crazy to predict.

Just don’t say I didn’t warn you.