Inside Politics: Trends become norms only with time

Professional football is back and it could not have come any sooner. Given the times we live in, it’s a needed distraction and one that millions of us have been looking forward to for months. Given a dearth of other options, I spent considerable time following the NFL offseason and the trends we are seeing in the game. Naturally, I couldn’t help equating football with politics — although not the way you may think. I thought about how trends become norms and the time it takes to make that transition. It’s a lesson Idaho Democrats can learn from.
The NFL is a passing league. It has been for at least a decade. However, the foundations of modern-day offenses were actually laid in the 1980s. It started with Don “Air” Coryell’s passing attack in San Diego, graduated to Bill Walsh’s West Coast offense in San Francisco and put on fast-forward in Buffalo where the K-Gun offense took the two-minute drill and made it a 60-minute affair. Revolutionary in their day, these concepts are now common place in the professional and collegiate ranks.
The NFL is trending toward “dual-threat” quarterbacks and the proof is in the pocketbook. Patrick Mahomes just signed a $500 million contract with the Chiefs, Deshaun Watson is now making $40 million a year, and Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player. Josh Allen and Kyler Murray could be next up. This 21st century quarterback first appeared in 1985 in the form of Randall Cunningham. The greatest dual-threat quarterback of all time, Steve Young, hasn’t taken a snap in 20 years.
Tight ends? They are all the rage in the NFL, but this trend actually started in the 1980’s with Kellen Winslow. The “wave of the future,” as it turns out, is about 40 years ago.
Politics is not much different. Health care, and the general health of our citizens, is the top issue of our day. As it turns out, Americans really like being able to see a doctor. This “trend” is about 90 years in the making, starting with Social Security and Disability Insurance followed by Medicare and Medicaid. The Affordable Care Act and Medicaid Expansion are now majority issues. The public option — once seen as radical — is now a 60-40 issue in some polls.
Investing in education is perennially the top issue in Idaho and other states. We’ve come a long way since the early 1900s when people actually filed lawsuits to try and stop the “high school movement.” Today, pre-K, K-12 and higher education are available to more kids than ever. Certainly, there are plenty of problems in terms of equality, access and costs. However, Americans like having jobs. Especially ones that pay well. That’s what education leads to.
When you combine a healthy population with an educated one, you get less crime, less drug use, more opportunity and more prosperity. Approximately zero percent of Americans are against any of those ideas.
These “trends” are instructive to Idaho Democrats in a couple of ways (1) The Democratic Party is the health care and education party, which gives it some powerful tools going forward, but (2) trends take time before they become norms. Convincing Idahoans that Democrats are the party of prosperity and opportunity requires a powerful and sustained message that can’t be done in a single cycle.
For starters, Idaho Democrats have to start owning these issues. Just come right out and say it and keep repeating it. Democrats are the party of health care and education which makes them the prosperity party. When Buffalo rolled out the hurry-up offense full-time in 1990, a lot of people thought it was a gimmick until they started going to the Super Bowl every year. Now, every team in the league has some version of it in their playbook.
Democrats must also implement a system of identifying, recruiting and supporting candidates all over the state to convey this message. You can’t play offense if you don’t field a team. Likewise, donors and volunteers have to show up every year to support these candidates. The West Coast offense didn’t go away once Bill Walsh retired. His coaching tree perpetuated it around the league and it’s still used (in various forms) to this day.
Finally, candidates must be willing to run for multiple cycles. One-and-done campaigns are not getting the job done. Running multiple campaigns helps increase name recognition, attract donors and volunteers, and get more people used to the idea that Idaho Democrats are in the game with a message of opportunity and prosperity. It took the NFL a while to embrace the idea of dual threat quarterbacks. Now, they’re what every team wants.
Will this require some planning? Of course. However, the long-term prospects of Idaho Democrats require a strong and sustained message that can’t be done in two years. Health care, education and prosperity are trends that every Idahoan can get behind. It will take a long-term game plan to make them the norm.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
