Inside Politics: Trends become norms only with time

Tight ends? They are all the rage in the NFL, but this trend actually started in the 1980’s with Kellen Winslow. The “wave of the future,” as it turns out, is about 40 years ago.

Politics is not much different. Health care, and the general health of our citizens, is the top issue of our day. As it turns out, Americans really like being able to see a doctor. This “trend” is about 90 years in the making, starting with Social Security and Disability Insurance followed by Medicare and Medicaid. The Affordable Care Act and Medicaid Expansion are now majority issues. The public option — once seen as radical — is now a 60-40 issue in some polls.

Investing in education is perennially the top issue in Idaho and other states. We’ve come a long way since the early 1900s when people actually filed lawsuits to try and stop the “high school movement.” Today, pre-K, K-12 and higher education are available to more kids than ever. Certainly, there are plenty of problems in terms of equality, access and costs. However, Americans like having jobs. Especially ones that pay well. That’s what education leads to.

When you combine a healthy population with an educated one, you get less crime, less drug use, more opportunity and more prosperity. Approximately zero percent of Americans are against any of those ideas.