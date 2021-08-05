Inside Politics: Travel Tips for Every Political Persuasion

Among the casualties of the pandemic was travel. Now that most of the restrictions are off, I’m making up for lost time with a vengeance. I’m criss-crossing the country on a quest to visit every Major League Baseball park in America. Unfortunately, no matter how many miles I log, I can’t seem to outrun people’s obsession with politics. Whether it’s Covid, or the fake election “audits” or the January 6th Insurrection, everywhere I go people are still talking politics. It’s maddening. With that in mind, if you’re looking to travel this summer or Fall, I can’t guarantee you’ll avoid political talk – but I have some travel tips for you no matter what your political tilt.

National Parks: Ahh, the great outdoors. What could be more bipartisan than that? They were started by an old-school Republican/Modern Day Democrat and remain a national treasure. As it turns out, however, the great outdoors is getting crowded. One article I read likened our National Parks to Disneyland – except with real mountains, I guess. If you’re looking to “get away from it all” you may have to join tens of thousands of your closest friends in the pursuit. Be sure to pack a lunch, you may be waiting awhile.