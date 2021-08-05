Inside Politics: Travel Tips for Every Political Persuasion

Among the casualties of the pandemic was travel. Now that most of the restrictions are off, I’m making up for lost time with a vengeance. I’m criss-crossing the country on a quest to visit every Major League Baseball park in America. Unfortunately, no matter how many miles I log, I can’t seem to outrun people’s obsession with politics. Whether it’s Covid, or the fake election “audits” or the January 6th Insurrection, everywhere I go people are still talking politics. It’s maddening. With that in mind, if you’re looking to travel this summer or Fall, I can’t guarantee you’ll avoid political talk – but I have some travel tips for you no matter what your political tilt.
National Parks: Ahh, the great outdoors. What could be more bipartisan than that? They were started by an old-school Republican/Modern Day Democrat and remain a national treasure. As it turns out, however, the great outdoors is getting crowded. One article I read likened our National Parks to Disneyland – except with real mountains, I guess. If you’re looking to “get away from it all” you may have to join tens of thousands of your closest friends in the pursuit. Be sure to pack a lunch, you may be waiting awhile.
Gone Fishin’: The West is packed with lakes and rivers that are every angler’s dream. Clear water, peaceful scenery and plenty of fish. But, there’s also Quagga Mussels. These clamshell-like invasive species come courtesy of Russia and they’ve devastated waterways all over the region – but not Idaho. We want to keep it that way. If you take a boat out-of-state, be prepared for boat inspections when you return. While this may anger some of the Right Wing Party people reading this, keep in mind, your Right Wing Party leaders actually approved this legislation. Along with every Democrat. Think of it as a small price to pay for not destroying Idaho’s waterways and putting a huge dent in our budget.
Travel by Plane: Aah, the government. You don’t get much more government than airports: showing I.D., going through X-ray machines, getting patted down by federal agents, etc. But, might I suggest you invite a little more government into your life in order to get a little more government out of your life. For $85, you can get “TSA Pre-check” on all of your tickets. It lasts for five years and allows you to go through a very short line where you don’t have to take your shoes off, don’t have to take your lap-top out, or go through most of the nonsense you normally do. Yes, it requires a background check ahead of time (hence “Pre-Check”), but it will make the airport experience much nicer.
Travel by Train: If you want less government in your travel plans, train service is an option: No x-ray machines, no lines, no bag inspections. You may not even need I.D. However, and I hate to disabuse you of any romantic notions you may have of riding the rails to see the country, it’s a pain. The country is too big and the trains are too slow. It’s actually cheaper to fly in many cases. Even in the Northeast, where train service makes sense, it doesn’t always make sense. It took me six hours to travel from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia on AmTrak – a route I’ve driven in less than five using only state roads. Trains are less invasive than air travel, but you may want to bring a couple books and a comfortable pillow.
“Vaccine Passports” are a Myth: I’ve traveled to over a dozen cities across the country, stayed in many hotels, eaten at many restaurants and frequented ball parks and clubs alike. I have been asked for proof of vaccination exactly once. If that’s enough to make your head explode, then I’d avoid the Comedy Cellar in Lower Manhattan. Aside from that, don’t believe everything you read on Facebook.
Use Public Transportation: This is another win-win: Democrats love public transportation and Republicans say they favor fiscal responsibility. You get both at the same time. And Google Maps is the thing that brings it all together. Aside from getting you directions to a restaurant you saw on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” it has the bus, metro and subway maps for every city in America. And they’re easy to follow. If you’re someone who feels intimidated by another city’s mass-transit system – don’t be. Google will get you through. I spent four dollars – roundtrip on the bus – from the Cincinnati Airport to downtown. A Lyft fare one-way would have cost me $35 without tip. Plus, no I.D. required and you can pay in cash. It’s a right-wing and left-wing dream.
See? Travel can be fun no matter where you fall on the political spectrum. So, safe travels. And may the only “Delta” in your life be the airline.