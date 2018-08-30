More than 500 wildfires raged across Idaho this season. That number will no doubt increase as we head into the fall. The reminders of these blazes literally hit us in the face when we walk outside in the morning and linger in our nostrils the entire day. The constant haze that blankets our communities for large chunks of the summer is Idaho’s version of smog.
An increasing number of these fires are being caused by exploding targets. Fire officials say these explosive devices caused a half-dozen wildfires in July alone, burning tens of thousands of acres across Eastern Idaho. The Sharps Fire, which began near Bellevue, burned nearly 65,000 acres at a cost of $9.4 million. In addition, these human-caused blazes are destroying important resources: private property, wildlife and wildlife habitat, access to public lands, and livelihoods based on the land and tourism. They also require hundreds of firefighters to risk their lives.
Given Idaho’s summer climate, Mother Nature can find plenty of ways to generate fire on her own. She doesn’t need any help from us.
Exploding targets are not illegal in Idaho and we would not propose to make them so. However, there is a “season” for shooting at these devices, much like there is a season for hunting or fishing. The Bureau of Land Management prohibits their use between May 10 and October 20 when our climate is becoming hotter and drier than in the past. The penalty for doing so is a misdemeanor. We believe that individual accountability or responsibility must be a larger part of the equation in the aftermath of these human-caused blazes. Therefore, people who start these fires should complete community service in the areas they have destroyed.
We need to examine how to create educational outreach programs that will teach the public about exploding targets, mechanical equipment failures and other activities that spark human-caused fires. We should also look into a standard moratorium on campfires and outdoor burning during our hottest and driest months.
Our federal, state and local tax dollars will be used to foot the bill for the Sharps Fire and the other human-caused wildfires around the state. That’s important to keep in mind. These fires are costly to all of us.
We have served the people of Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties for years. We have lived in this area even longer. We know that our constituents value access to their public lands. They value the rights that come with owning property. And, they value the right to make an honest living.
This is not an explosive idea. It’s common sense. And it’s the right thing to do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.