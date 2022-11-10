Inside Politics: Three cheers to the volunteers

Any political candidate with even an ounce of self-awareness knows volunteers are the difference between winning and losing in a tight race — whether it’s the Presidential Election or the race for a spot on the local highway district. Knocking on doors, calling and texting people on their phones, passing out yard signs and all the other work that goes into a campaign can be the margin of victory or defeat. For those of you who donated your time for such an endeavor — win or lose — I salute you.

And thank you for your service.

What you did is about the most American thing you can do: pull up your sleeves and dive head first into our political process. If your candidate won, you have earned the right to crow. If not, you have earned the right to complain. Personally, I wouldn’t spend too much time doing either, but you’ve earned an emotional hall pass for at least a day.

I will always have a special place in my heart for volunteers, not just because I’ve been one for the past five years, but because when you think about what campaign volunteers do, it’s kind of insane. They knock on the doors of complete strangers in the middle of the day and invite them to discuss politics on their front porch. And they don’t get paid. Like I said, insane! But they do it because they believe in their candidate, their cause and the future of this great state.

That’s the definition of service. Now, don’t get me wrong. I will never compare what campaign volunteers do to what Idaho’s military men and women do, but I do believe these volunteers act from the same love of city, state and country. It’s not surprising that a lot of campaign volunteers are ex-military.

Service comes in all shapes and sizes.

Now it’s time to take the next step.

For the volunteers who only talked to voters of your own party, or who knocked on doors in friendly districts, consider this your graduation. It’s time to step it up. Challenge yourselves to knock on doors or make calls to voters who don’t share your world view the next election cycle. Learn the opposing party’s language and find a way to communicate your values in words they can relate to. Whether you are an Idaho Democrat, Republican or Right Winger, you’re going to have to communicate your message to folks who don’t necessarily agree with you. Idaho is a 3-party state and there is plenty of room for crossover voters. If any of Idaho’s three parties wishes to gain a foothold in this state, you’ll have to be strong enough, and savvy enough, to convince people to vote for your candidate even when they’ve been programmed not to. Use the off year to study, reflect and re-energize.

As my dad would say, “toughen up.”

Don’t be afraid. Empathize. Yes, you will encounter plenty of scared and angry people who won’t give you the time of day, but please know they are otherwise harmless people. As noted above, knocking on a stranger’s door and asking them to talk about politics is a pretty ridiculous thing — not only to the political volunteer but to the citizen who answers the door. Don’t take it personally when they slam the door in your face. The fact that you’re at the door in the first place makes more of a difference than you know.

Finally, relish the opportunity that volunteering brings you. I have a million stories I can tell about people I’ve encountered at doors all around the state of Idaho. These are stories the average person can’t tell. Volunteering for a political campaign is not only purely American, it’s pretty interesting. Remember that when we’re all on our death beds, all we have are our stories and experiences. Volunteering can produce both. So get out there. In the end, you’ll be better off for it.

Whether you are thrilled or saddened by Tuesday’s election results, take a minute to appreciate the volunteers who made a difference in Idaho’s and America’s elections. Then, ask yourself why you’re not among the volunteers. America and Idaho could use your time.

And your service.