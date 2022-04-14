Inside Politics: Thoughts on Idaho Library Porn

Last week I had lunch with a good friend of mine who is a lobbyist at the Idaho State Capitol. During lunch, we ran into an Idaho State Legislator, and the topic of conversation quickly turned to Idaho library porn this past legislative session.

Before you accuse me of being vitriolic, go ahead and type “Idaho library porn” into your search engine. Don’t worry, you won’t find anything lurid in your results (most of you won’t anyway. No judgment). Instead, you will find a series of articles about Radical Right Wing Party members who spent countless taxpayer-funded hours last session talking about Idaho library porn.

For the uninitiated, Radical Right Wing Party members in Idaho spend a LOT of time thinking about porn. Honestly, if you’re one of those people who can type in “Idaho library porn” without getting into trouble, you’ll find that Idaho’s Radical Right Wing Party has been talking about porn for years.

The most recent legislation would have allowed Idaho law enforcement to arrest librarians who check out “materials” deemed “harmful” to minors. House Bill 666 – no, I’m not making that up – eventually died in the State Senate. However, after talking about the Idaho Library Porn Bill with my colleagues, I had several questions about the state of Idaho libraries.

For starters, how has the Radical Right Wing Party allowed so much porn into our libraries? They’ve been in power for more years than I can remember, and yet they’ve allowed our taxpayer-funded libraries to become infested with porn. Shame on them! If this is an issue you feel strongly about, then vote your Radical Right Wing legislators out. They clearly have created a pipeline between your local libraries and the porn industry that cannot be stopped.

Second, why are pornographers targeting Idaho? I was lucky enough to have parents who took me to the library when I was young, and I don’t remember porn being part of the exercise. Instead, I checked out books about Baseball and the history of sports. It’s how I learned to read. I knew what Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) was before I was 12-years-old because that ailment is commonly referred to as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease” – after the legendary Yankee’s First Baseman.

I learned that from the library.

What were these Radical Right Wingers learning about back then??

Next, what kind of parents allow their children to check out porn from the library!? Look, I’m just an Italian-Irish Catholic whose parents would NEVER have exposed me to porn. Maybe these Idaho Radical Right Wing Party legislators are a different breed. Reportedly, the examples of Idaho library porn were kept in a locked room at the State Capitol for legislators to peruse before they voted on House Bill 666.

Maybe there’s a reason your legislators wanted that material kept behind locked doors…

Again, no judgment.

Finally, if you ever give your children a cell phone, laptop computer or tablet, you are giving them access to porn. Say what you will about “parental controls” but you know as well as I do they have their limits. My nephew figured out my sister’s credit card password when he was nine. If pornography is a big issue with you as a parent, you may be the cause of the problem. Not to mention your Radical Right Wing legislators.

I firmly believe all Idaho parents should discuss sex with their children however they see fit. If that means taking them out of Sexual Education courses at school, so be it. Talking about sex – no matter what the setting – is always going to be awkward. Idaho parents should reserve the right to have that discussion when and where they deem it appropriate.

However, when your elected leaders talk about porn so much that a Google search of “Idaho library porn” turns up a bunch of news articles, what does that say about them??

Maybe they’re the ones who need to lay off the porn.

If you are sick of living paycheck-to-paycheck and want a more prosperous and hopeful Idaho, you have to be strong enough to vote for a party you may not be comfortable with. A party that spends more time thinking about you and your children’s prosperity, and less time thinking about porn.

By voting for Capitalists (Idaho Democrats) to represent you in the State Legislature, you give your Radical Right Wing Legislators exactly what they want: more time to think about porn. They’ll have plenty of time once they’re out of office.

One thing I can guarantee: they won’t be seeking it out at the library.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

