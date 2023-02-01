INSIDE POLITICS: This isn't the time to put Idaho’s kids in timeout. Let them talk.

In the latest show of cowardice by our pearl-clutching state legislators, two Idaho State committee chairs announced last week they would not take public testimony from any Idaho citizen under the age of 18.

I assume because they were afraid these kids may actually make more sense than many of the adults who usually testify.

However, after receiving a rash of angry phone calls and emails from concerned Idaho citizens, House Judiciary, Rules and Administration chair Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) reversed course and said he would allow testimony from Idahoans under the age of 18 so long as they were accompanied by an adult, or otherwise had parental permission.

House Local Government chair Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls) is instituting harsher restrictions, allowing testimony from those under 18 if they have her permission in advance, or if they are invited by a committee member. In other words, if you agree with their point of view on an issue, they’ll let you speak.

It is now officially easier for a 16-year-old Idahoan to get into an R-rated movie than it is to testify before a legislative committee debating bills that could affect every man, woman and — yes, child — in the state.

I get it. They’re not old enough to vote, so why should they take up time before a committee? Also, as a middle-aged Idaho guy, I’m not always in the mood to listen to teenagers voice their opinions on the state of the world.

But, I’m a private citizen. State legislators are public servants. The key word being “servant.”

If a 17-year-old Idahoan wants to go to the people’s house and testify publicly about an issue that is important to them, our state leaders should not only “tolerate” that, they should celebrate it.

Having knocked on thousands of doors all over the state, I can tell you the average Idaho adult doesn’t know much about how state government works. Giving our young people a chance to learn how the system operates first-hand is just about the best civics lesson you can teach.

Plus, it takes guts to get up in front of a committee and give your opinions. Why not applaud Idaho’s children for taking state government by the horns instead of sending them to their rooms?

Among the stated reasons for the testimony restrictions is “time management.” This is a common excuse legislators give for limiting testimony at committee hearings. Having been directly involved in these proceedings, I can tell you it’s a load of bull.

Committee chairs have a lot of power to put time limits on testimony when there’s a line out the door. Plus, unless it’s a hot-button issue like Medicaid expansion or gun control, there are rarely “time management” issues.

Most committee hearings come and go with little or no public testimony. Besides, if the Right-Wing Party was so concerned about “time management,” it wouldn’t routinely engage in legislative nonsense at the end of sessions that keep legislators sequestered in Boise for days on end at taxpayer expense.

These chairs may also have unstated reasons for putting Idaho’s kids in timeout — namely the unfounded fear they are being manipulated by adults to testify in favor of an agenda these chairs don’t like.

I’m not sure the last time you talked to a 17-year-old, but I can assure you they don’t like to listen to adults. Besides that, adults get manipulated all the time to testify in favor of an agenda.

Having been in political communications for a few years, I know a thing or two about this. That’s beside the point. When you testify before a State House or Senate committee, your words become part of the official record of our state government. You literally become a small part of our state’s history. That’s meaningful.

Whether your words are strictly your own, or the product of collaboration with other people who share your views, every Idahoan should have the right to put their opinions down in the annals of this state — for better or for worse. Especially when so much that goes on in state government directly affects Idahoans who are barely old enough to drive.

Idaho’s kids are alright, so let them talk. In the meantime, it would be nice if Idaho’s adults learned anything about how state government works. Maybe listen to the kids. At least they want to have a voice, even if it does require a permission slip.